Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Size to Worth Around US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027 | Baxter International, Cipla, Zydus Cadila

The development of paradigmatic nanodrugs and improved chemotherapeutic agents, are propelling the market growth

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liposomal Doxorubicin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global liposomal doxorubicin market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2022-2027.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, including bone sarcoma, ovarian cancer, myelomas, and autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related Kaposi sarcoma, across various countries is among the key factors stimulating the liposomal doxorubicin market. Moreover, the rising sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the working population are increasing the occurrence of these disorders, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating consumer awareness towards the available treatment alternatives for cancer is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of paradigmatic nanodrugs and improved chemotherapeutic agents, are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, several improvements in the healthcare and extensive R&D activities in the oncology field are expected to fuel the liposomal doxorubicin market over the forecasted period.

Market Application:

Liposomal doxorubicin refers to a chemotherapy drug utilized for the treatment of numerous autoimmune disorders as well as the liver, breast, endometrial, gastric, and kidney cancer. It functions by stopping or reducing cancer cell growth in the body. The medication is folded in a fatty covering of pegylated liposome and is administered intravenously by an injection. In addition to this, the doxorubicin drug blocks the enzymes required through cancer cells to separate and grow and the liposomes make sure that the drug stays in the bloodstream longer and reaches the cancer cells for improved efficacy. The dosage of the medication depends on the patient weight, height, general health, etc. As compared to the traditionally used drugs, liposome doxorubicin exhibits lesser toxicity, myelosuppression, alopecia, nausea, etc.

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global liposomal doxorubicin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players Included in Global Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Research Report:

• Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

• Cipla Inc. (NSE: CIPLA)

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

• Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS: MKKGY)

• Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• TTY Biopharm Company Limited

• Zydus Cadila (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE)

Market Segmentation for the Liposomal Doxorubicin Market:

The report has segmented the global liposomal doxorubicin market on the basis of product, application and region.

Based on Product:

• Doxil/Caelyx

• Lipodox

• Myocet

• Others

Based on Application:

• Leukemia

• Bone Sarcoma

• Breast Cancer

• Endometrial Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Multiple Myeloma

• Kaposi Sarcoma

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

