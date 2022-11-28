Reusable Incontinence Products Market to Achieve A High CAGR Of 5.2% During Forecast Period - 2032 | PMR

Reusable Incontinence Products Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global reusable incontinence products market was worth US$ 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Health issues such as obesity, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and childbirth are significant causes of incontinence, in addition to aging, which is a well-recognized medical concern for adult incontinence.

Other factors influencing the adoption of incontinence products include a growing focus on leading active lifestyles; product developments that make adult diapers thinner, more absorbent, and discrete; the growth of the Internet in enabling covert purchases, and the rising acceptance of reusable incontinence underwear due to their affordability and environmental aspects.

Domestic and international players are exhibiting more sustainable means of delivering continence products to consumers. This is currently dependent on significant demand for longer-lasting product variants as opposed to disposables.

The 'OdorLock' technology that traps odors and has highly absorbent cores for dryness protection is one of the market's major breakthroughs for incontinence products for men experiencing light bladder leakage. It contains conformable disposable goods that are specifically built for a wide range of body shapes and sizes to provide a personalized fit for the waist and hips.

The market is further expected to benefit from aggressive promotional efforts to raise consumer awareness, advancements in retail distribution infrastructure intended to increase consumer reach, an increase in incontinence due to an aging population, and a rise in co-morbid conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and other diseases. Similarly, prospects only grew during the COVID-19 pandemic as incontinence goods were in significant demand to meet the needs of infected people in hospitals and at homes, especially the elderly. Particularly high demand was seen for inexpensive, ecologically-friendly incontinence solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Adult diapers held around 36.4% share, by product, of the global incontinence products market in 2021.

Women’s reusable incontinence products accounted for 52.4% of the global market share in 2021.

Based on distribution channel, retail pharmacies led the market with 35.5% share in 2021.

Around 33.1% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

“Over the next few years, market growth will be driven by an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of incontinence across the world,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Domestic and leading players are displaying more sustainable techniques of designing incontinence products to reach consumers by aggressively promoting awareness and delivering improved solutions that fulfil their desire for comfortability and safety.

Zorbies announced the launch of a multi-channel TV campaign in October 2021 to expand its brand-building initiatives in Florida beyond online-only platforms. The focus of the campaign's product positioning is Zorbies' men's leak-proof underwear.

NorthShore Care Supply, the manufacturer of NorthShore® adult diapers and incontinence products, announced its debut into the Canadian market in February 2021. For nearly 20 years, NorthShore has provided products to people of all ages dealing with mild to severe incontinence, with up to three times the leak protection of leading store brands.

Key Companies Profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Suominen Corporation

Kimberly-Clark

Paul Hartmann AG

Nexwear

Royal Medical Solutions, Inc.

Ontex International N.V.

Essity AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Activ Medical Disposable

Abena Group

Dryloch Technologies NV

Unicharm Corporation

Domtar Corporation

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the reusable incontinence products market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Reusable Incontinence Products Industry Research Segments

By Product:

Adult Diapers

Reusable Underpads

Reusable Briefs

Reusable Incontinence Pads

By End Use:

Men’s Reusable Incontinence Products

Women’s Reusable Incontinence Products

Kids’ Reusable Incontinence Products

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

