Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals 2022: Zoma Mattress Exclusive Offers

The Scottsdale-based company Zoma Sleep is a favorite among professional athletes. Its award-winning mattresses are loved by its customers too. During Cyber Monday 2022, the company is offering its best deals ever on mattresses, pillows, and adjustable beds.

Buyers missing out on the Black Friday Mattress Sales 2022 have little to worry about. They still have a chance to purchase their favorite Zoma mattress during the Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals. Consumers often wonder if it’s better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. These days, brands roll over the same discounts and promotions from Black Friday into Cyber Monday so shoppers have a longer window to complete their purchase. This ensures everyone gets a fair chance to catch the Best Mattress Sales of 2022.

The Zoma brand of mattresses comes with a history of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It is no secret that Zoma has become the mattress brand of choice for professional athletes, primarily because of its unique design and technology. Zoma’s Start Mattress and Hybrid Mattress feature a universally comfortable medium firmness level, making both mattresses ideal for side, back, and combination sleepers. The blend of support and responsiveness provides comfort and pressure relief, hence minimizing aches, pains, soreness, and stiffness.

A Zoma representative was quoted as saying, “Our mattresses stand out from all the other run-of-the-mill mattresses in the way we incorporate temperature-regulating gel memory foam to our products along with our Reactiv™ response layer. Our research and development team has decades of experience producing mattress and bedding materials. That’s why our products consistently deliver better sleep and faster recovery.”

Zoma recently announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Mattress sales. Being the last big sales weekend of the year, the company offers shoppers a $150 discount on its range of cutting-edge mattresses. Customers can also get BOGO 50% off their pillows and 30% off adjustable beds. Every mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial too. Free delivery is available on all products within the lower 48 states. Zoma’s Cyber Monday Mattress Sale is the perfect time to find out what professional athletes have been saying for years: that Zoma’s mattresses are the perfect solution for a good night’s rest.

About the company:

Zoma Sleep is a Scottsdale, AZ-based company that manufactures the renowned Zoma brand of mattresses using advanced technology and top-quality materials. The Zoma Sleep product range includes mattresses, bed frames, pillows, and bedding—products designed to give a recovery-enhancing and sleep-boosting experience.

