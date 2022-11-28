Submit Release
PDD Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB35,504.3 million (US$4,991.1 million), an increase of 65% from RMB21,505.8 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,436.6 million (US$1,467.2 million), an increase of 388% from RMB2,139.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB12,301.5 million (US$1,729.3 million), an increase of 277% from RMB3,260.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,588.6 million (US$1,488.5 million), an increase of 546% from RMB1,640.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,447.2 million (US$1,749.8 million), an increase of 295% from RMB3,150.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

“We continued to deepen our value creation in the third quarter,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD. “We will increase our R&D investment to further enhance the supply chain efficiency and agricultural digital inclusion.”

“Investment in certain projects was affected in the third quarter,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD. “We will continue to step up our investment in R&D and create long-term value through innovations.”

___________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB35,504.3 million (US$4,991.1 million), an increase of 65% from RMB21,505.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB28,425.6 million (US$3,996.0 million), an increase of 58% from RMB17,946.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB7,022.3 million (US$987.2 million), an increase of 102% from RMB3,477.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB56.4 million (US$7.9 million), a decrease of 31% from RMB82.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Total costs of revenues were RMB7,414.1 million (US$1,042.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB6,558.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase mainly came from increased fulfillment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB17,653.6 million (US$2,481.7 million), an increase of 38% from RMB12,807.8 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB14,048.8 million (US$1,975.0 million), an increase of 40% from RMB10,050.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB906.6 million (US$127.4 million), an increase of 171% from RMB334.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB2,698.2 million (US$379.3 million), an increase of 11% from RMB2,422.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,436.6 million (US$1,467.2 million), an increase of 388% from RMB2,139.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB12,301.5 million (US$1,729.3 million), an increase of 277% from RMB3,260.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,588.6 million (US$1,488.5 million), an increase of 546% from RMB1,640.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,447.2 million (US$1,749.8 million), an increase of 295% from RMB3,150.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB8.38 (US$1.18) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB7.34 (US$1.03), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB1.31 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.15 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.62 (US$1.21), compared with RMB2.18 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was RMB11,651.8 million (US$1,638.0 million), compared with RMB8,736.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB137.8 billion (US$19.4 billion) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 28, 2022 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, November 28, 2022).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s and global e-commerce markets; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s and global e-commerce markets; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD

PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.pddholdings.com.



PDD
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
  As of
  December
31, 2021 		  September 30, 2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
      (Unaudited)
       
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 6,426,715   25,601,547   3,599,009
Restricted cash 59,617,256   48,808,388   6,861,375
Receivables from online payment platforms 673,737   476,329   66,961
Short-term investments 86,516,618   112,207,949   15,773,944
Amounts due from related parties 4,250,155   4,680,281   657,943
Prepayments and other current assets 3,424,687   1,795,802   252,448
Total current assets 160,909,168   193,570,296   27,211,680
           
Non-current assets          
Property, equipment and software, net 2,203,323   1,148,010   161,385
Intangible assets 701,220   297,856   41,872
Right-of-use assets 938,537   1,235,435   173,675
Deferred tax assets 31,504   27,707   3,895
Other non-current assets 16,425,966   12,828,680   1,803,427
Total non-current assets 20,300,550   15,537,688   2,184,254
           
Total Assets 181,209,718   209,107,984   29,395,934



PDD
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
  As of
  December
31, 2021 		  September 30, 2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
      (Unaudited)
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities          
Amounts due to related parties 1,963,007     2,600,563   365,581
Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,166,764     1,391,560   195,622
Payable to merchants 62,509,714     51,562,514   7,248,543
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,085,513     14,242,036   2,002,114
Merchant deposits 13,577,552     15,122,695   2,125,915
Lease liabilities 427,164     512,838   72,094
Total current liabilities 93,729,714     85,432,206   12,009,869
           
Non-current liabilities          
Convertible bonds3 11,788,907     15,749,603   2,214,044
Lease liabilities 544,263     750,257   105,469
Deferred tax liabilities 31,291     46,047   6,473
Other non-current liabilities 996     -   -
Total non-current liabilities 12,365,457     16,545,907   2,325,986
           
Total Liabilities 106,095,171     101,978,113   14,335,855
           
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Ordinary shares 161     162   23
Additional paid-in capital3 95,340,819     96,754,398   13,601,518
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income3 (2,519,900 )   4,630,973   651,012
Accumulated (deficits)/ surplus3 (17,706,533 )   5,744,338   807,526
Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,114,547     107,129,871   15,060,079
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 181,209,718     209,107,984   29,395,934
           

___________________________

3 The Company adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity (“ASU 2020-06”) on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) and accumulated surplus/ (deficits).


PDD
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022
 		  2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues   21,505,758     35,504,304     4,991,116     66,719,077     90,737,561     12,755,684  
Costs of revenues   (6,558,648 )   (7,414,132 )   (1,042,262 )   (25,202,584 )   (22,535,593 )   (3,168,004 )
Gross profit   14,947,110     28,090,172     3,948,854     41,516,493     68,201,968     9,587,680  
                         
Sales and marketing expenses   (10,050,611 )   (14,048,820 )   (1,974,952 )   (33,435,891 )   (36,611,335 )   (5,146,740 )
General and administrative expenses   (334,806 )   (906,573 )   (127,444 )   (1,120,812 )   (2,324,408 )   (326,760 )
Research and development expenses   (2,422,421 )   (2,698,166 )   (379,302 )   (6,969,995 )   (7,978,039 )   (1,121,534 )
Total operating expenses   (12,807,838 )   (17,653,559 )   (2,481,698 )   (41,526,698 )   (46,913,782 )   (6,595,034 )
                         
Operating profit/ (loss)   2,139,272     10,436,613     1,467,156     (10,205 )   21,288,186     2,992,646  
                         
Interest and investment income, net   631,913     1,092,150     153,532     2,147,019     2,645,402     371,885  
Interest expenses   (298,431 )   (13,646 )   (1,918 )   (927,886 )   (39,434 )   (5,544 )
Foreign exchange (loss)/ gain   (10,433 )   53,374     7,503     23,645     (125,891 )   (17,697 )
Other (loss)/ income, net   (52,606 )   546,528     76,829     541,169     2,052,533     288,540  
                         
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees  

2,409,715 		    12,115,019     1,703,102    

1,773,742 		    25,820,796     3,629,830  
Share of results of equity investees   85,011     10,732     1,509     230,148     (76,377 )   (10,737 )
Income tax expenses   (854,766 )   (1,537,177 )   (216,093 )   (854,766 )   (3,660,054 )   (514,522 )
Net income   1,639,960     10,588,574     1,488,518     1,149,124     22,084,365     3,104,571  
                                     



PDD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022   2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net income   1,639,960   10,588,574   1,488,518   1,149,124   22,084,365   3,104,571
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   1,639,960   10,588,574   1,488,518   1,149,124   22,084,365   3,104,571
                         
Earnings per ordinary share:                        
-Basic   0.33   2.10   0.29   0.23   4.38   0.62
-Diluted   0.29   1.84   0.26   0.20   3.86   0.54
                         
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ):                        
-Basic   1.31   8.38   1.18   0.92   17.52   2.46
-Diluted   1.15   7.34   1.03   0.80   15.43   2.17
                         
Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   5,021,164   5,051,256   5,051,256   5,006,285   5,043,522   5,043,522
-Diluted   5,703,986   5,776,165   5,776,165   5,715,932   5,733,453   5,733,453



PDD
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022   2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   17,946,496   28,425,645   3,996,014   50,138,401   71,756,721   10,087,399
- Transaction services   3,477,147   7,022,252   987,173   9,416,260   18,829,866   2,647,061
- Merchandise sales   82,115   56,407   7,929   7,164,416   150,974   21,224
Total   21,505,758   35,504,304   4,991,116   66,719,077   90,737,561   12,755,684
                         



PDD
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022   2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation costs included in:                        
Costs of revenues   9,089   5,841   821   20,895   22,011   3,094
Sales and marketing expenses   384,704   608,462   85,536   1,067,727   1,623,126   228,175
General and administrative expenses   156,731   680,252   95,628   568,266   1,724,567   242,436
Research and development expenses   570,929   570,327   80,176   1,625,137   1,862,276   261,795
Total   1,121,453   1,864,882   262,161   3,282,025   5,231,980   735,500
                         



PDD
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022
 		  2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities   8,736,568     11,651,823     1,637,990     12,383,236     21,957,598     3,086,752  
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,764,757 )   (356,394 )   (50,102 )   (22,869,860 )   (13,801,754 )   (1,940,220 )
Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities   146     258     36     (1,875,347 )   569     80  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   22,160     250,227     35,176     (118,703 )   209,551     29,458  
                         
(Decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (5,005,883 )   11,545,914     1,623,100     (12,480,674 )   8,365,964     1,176,070  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   67,368,845     62,864,021     8,837,284     74,843,636     66,043,971     9,284,314  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   62,362,962     74,409,935     10,460,384     62,362,962     74,409,935     10,460,384  
                                     



PDD
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2021   2022
 		  2021   2022
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit/ (loss)   2,139,272   10,436,613     1,467,156     (10,205 )   21,288,186   2,992,646
Add: Share-based compensation   1,121,453   1,864,882     262,161     3,282,025     5,231,980   735,500
Non-GAAP operating profit   3,260,725   12,301,495     1,729,317     3,271,820     26,520,166   3,728,146
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   1,639,960   10,588,574     1,488,518     1,149,124     22,084,365   3,104,571
Add: Share-based compensation   1,121,453   1,864,882     262,161     3,282,025     5,231,980   735,500
Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, net   298,443   13,646     1,918     915,917     39,434   5,544
Add: Loss/ (gain) from fair value changes of long-term investments   90,300   (19,886 )   (2,796 )   38,064     68,173   9,584
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   3,150,156   12,447,216     1,749,801     5,385,130     27,423,952   3,855,199
                         
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,767,207   5,776,165     5,776,165     5,789,157     5,733,453   5,733,453
                         
Diluted earnings per ordinary share   0.29   1.84     0.26     0.20     3.86   0.54
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share   0.26   0.31     0.04     0.73     0.92   0.13
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share   0.55   2.15     0.30     0.93     4.78   0.67
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS   2.18   8.62     1.21     3.72     19.13   2.69
                                

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

