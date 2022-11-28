PDD Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB35,504.3 million (US$4,991.1 million), an increase of 65% from RMB21,505.8 million in the same quarter of 2021.





Operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,436.6 million (US$1,467.2 million), an increase of 388% from RMB2,139.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB12,301.5 million (US$1,729.3 million), an increase of 277% from RMB3,260.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.





in the quarter was RMB10,436.6 million (US$1,467.2 million), an increase of 388% from RMB2,139.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. in the quarter was RMB12,301.5 million (US$1,729.3 million), an increase of 277% from RMB3,260.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,588.6 million (US$1,488.5 million), an increase of 546% from RMB1,640.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,447.2 million (US$1,749.8 million), an increase of 295% from RMB3,150.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.



“We continued to deepen our value creation in the third quarter,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD. “We will increase our R&D investment to further enhance the supply chain efficiency and agricultural digital inclusion.”

“Investment in certain projects was affected in the third quarter,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD. “We will continue to step up our investment in R&D and create long-term value through innovations.”

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB35,504.3 million (US$4,991.1 million), an increase of 65% from RMB21,505.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB28,425.6 million (US$3,996.0 million), an increase of 58% from RMB17,946.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.





Revenues from transaction services were RMB7,022.3 million (US$987.2 million), an increase of 102% from RMB3,477.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.





were RMB7,022.3 million (US$987.2 million), an increase of 102% from RMB3,477.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB56.4 million (US$7.9 million), a decrease of 31% from RMB82.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.



Total costs of revenues were RMB7,414.1 million (US$1,042.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB6,558.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase mainly came from increased fulfillment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB17,653.6 million (US$2,481.7 million), an increase of 38% from RMB12,807.8 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB14,048.8 million (US$1,975.0 million), an increase of 40% from RMB10,050.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.





General and administrative expenses were RMB906.6 million (US$127.4 million), an increase of 171% from RMB334.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.





were RMB906.6 million (US$127.4 million), an increase of 171% from RMB334.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs. Research and development expenses were RMB2,698.2 million (US$379.3 million), an increase of 11% from RMB2,422.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB10,436.6 million (US$1,467.2 million), an increase of 388% from RMB2,139.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB12,301.5 million (US$1,729.3 million), an increase of 277% from RMB3,260.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB10,588.6 million (US$1,488.5 million), an increase of 546% from RMB1,640.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,447.2 million (US$1,749.8 million), an increase of 295% from RMB3,150.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB8.38 (US$1.18) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB7.34 (US$1.03), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB1.31 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB1.15 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.62 (US$1.21), compared with RMB2.18 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was RMB11,651.8 million (US$1,638.0 million), compared with RMB8,736.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB137.8 billion (US$19.4 billion) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 28, 2022 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, November 28, 2022).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of long-term investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s and global e-commerce markets; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s and global e-commerce markets; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



About PDD

PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.pddholdings.com.







PDD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,426,715 25,601,547 3,599,009 Restricted cash 59,617,256 48,808,388 6,861,375 Receivables from online payment platforms 673,737 476,329 66,961 Short-term investments 86,516,618 112,207,949 15,773,944 Amounts due from related parties 4,250,155 4,680,281 657,943 Prepayments and other current assets 3,424,687 1,795,802 252,448 Total current assets 160,909,168 193,570,296 27,211,680 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 2,203,323 1,148,010 161,385 Intangible assets 701,220 297,856 41,872 Right-of-use assets 938,537 1,235,435 173,675 Deferred tax assets 31,504 27,707 3,895 Other non-current assets 16,425,966 12,828,680 1,803,427 Total non-current assets 20,300,550 15,537,688 2,184,254 Total Assets 181,209,718 209,107,984 29,395,934







PDD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 September 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 1,963,007 2,600,563 365,581 Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,166,764 1,391,560 195,622 Payable to merchants 62,509,714 51,562,514 7,248,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,085,513 14,242,036 2,002,114 Merchant deposits 13,577,552 15,122,695 2,125,915 Lease liabilities 427,164 512,838 72,094 Total current liabilities 93,729,714 85,432,206 12,009,869 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds3 11,788,907 15,749,603 2,214,044 Lease liabilities 544,263 750,257 105,469 Deferred tax liabilities 31,291 46,047 6,473 Other non-current liabilities 996 - - Total non-current liabilities 12,365,457 16,545,907 2,325,986 Total Liabilities 106,095,171 101,978,113 14,335,855 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 161 162 23 Additional paid-in capital3 95,340,819 96,754,398 13,601,518 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income3 (2,519,900 ) 4,630,973 651,012 Accumulated (deficits)/ surplus3 (17,706,533 ) 5,744,338 807,526 Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,114,547 107,129,871 15,060,079 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 181,209,718 209,107,984 29,395,934

3 The Company adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity (“ASU 2020-06”) on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) and accumulated surplus/ (deficits).



PDD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 21,505,758 35,504,304 4,991,116 66,719,077 90,737,561 12,755,684 Costs of revenues (6,558,648 ) (7,414,132 ) (1,042,262 ) (25,202,584 ) (22,535,593 ) (3,168,004 ) Gross profit 14,947,110 28,090,172 3,948,854 41,516,493 68,201,968 9,587,680 Sales and marketing expenses (10,050,611 ) (14,048,820 ) (1,974,952 ) (33,435,891 ) (36,611,335 ) (5,146,740 ) General and administrative expenses (334,806 ) (906,573 ) (127,444 ) (1,120,812 ) (2,324,408 ) (326,760 ) Research and development expenses (2,422,421 ) (2,698,166 ) (379,302 ) (6,969,995 ) (7,978,039 ) (1,121,534 ) Total operating expenses (12,807,838 ) (17,653,559 ) (2,481,698 ) (41,526,698 ) (46,913,782 ) (6,595,034 ) Operating profit/ (loss) 2,139,272 10,436,613 1,467,156 (10,205 ) 21,288,186 2,992,646 Interest and investment income, net 631,913 1,092,150 153,532 2,147,019 2,645,402 371,885 Interest expenses (298,431 ) (13,646 ) (1,918 ) (927,886 ) (39,434 ) (5,544 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/ gain (10,433 ) 53,374 7,503 23,645 (125,891 ) (17,697 ) Other (loss)/ income, net (52,606 ) 546,528 76,829 541,169 2,052,533 288,540 Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees



2,409,715 12,115,019 1,703,102



1,773,742 25,820,796 3,629,830 Share of results of equity investees 85,011 10,732 1,509 230,148 (76,377 ) (10,737 ) Income tax expenses (854,766 ) (1,537,177 ) (216,093 ) (854,766 ) (3,660,054 ) (514,522 ) Net income 1,639,960 10,588,574 1,488,518 1,149,124 22,084,365 3,104,571







PDD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income 1,639,960 10,588,574 1,488,518 1,149,124 22,084,365 3,104,571 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,639,960 10,588,574 1,488,518 1,149,124 22,084,365 3,104,571 Earnings per ordinary share: -Basic 0.33 2.10 0.29 0.23 4.38 0.62 -Diluted 0.29 1.84 0.26 0.20 3.86 0.54 Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ): -Basic 1.31 8.38 1.18 0.92 17.52 2.46 -Diluted 1.15 7.34 1.03 0.80 15.43 2.17 Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 5,021,164 5,051,256 5,051,256 5,006,285 5,043,522 5,043,522 -Diluted 5,703,986 5,776,165 5,776,165 5,715,932 5,733,453 5,733,453







PDD

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 17,946,496 28,425,645 3,996,014 50,138,401 71,756,721 10,087,399 - Transaction services 3,477,147 7,022,252 987,173 9,416,260 18,829,866 2,647,061 - Merchandise sales 82,115 56,407 7,929 7,164,416 150,974 21,224 Total 21,505,758 35,504,304 4,991,116 66,719,077 90,737,561 12,755,684







PDD

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs included in: Costs of revenues 9,089 5,841 821 20,895 22,011 3,094 Sales and marketing expenses 384,704 608,462 85,536 1,067,727 1,623,126 228,175 General and administrative expenses 156,731 680,252 95,628 568,266 1,724,567 242,436 Research and development expenses 570,929 570,327 80,176 1,625,137 1,862,276 261,795 Total 1,121,453 1,864,882 262,161 3,282,025 5,231,980 735,500







PDD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from operating activities 8,736,568 11,651,823 1,637,990 12,383,236 21,957,598 3,086,752 Net cash used in investing activities (13,764,757 ) (356,394 ) (50,102 ) (22,869,860 ) (13,801,754 ) (1,940,220 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities 146 258 36 (1,875,347 ) 569 80 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,160 250,227 35,176 (118,703 ) 209,551 29,458 (Decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,005,883 ) 11,545,914 1,623,100 (12,480,674 ) 8,365,964 1,176,070 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,368,845 62,864,021 8,837,284 74,843,636 66,043,971 9,284,314 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 62,362,962 74,409,935 10,460,384 62,362,962 74,409,935 10,460,384







PDD

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2022

2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating profit/ (loss) 2,139,272 10,436,613 1,467,156 (10,205 ) 21,288,186 2,992,646 Add: Share-based compensation 1,121,453 1,864,882 262,161 3,282,025 5,231,980 735,500 Non-GAAP operating profit 3,260,725 12,301,495 1,729,317 3,271,820 26,520,166 3,728,146 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,639,960 10,588,574 1,488,518 1,149,124 22,084,365 3,104,571 Add: Share-based compensation 1,121,453 1,864,882 262,161 3,282,025 5,231,980 735,500 Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, net 298,443 13,646 1,918 915,917 39,434 5,544 Add: Loss/ (gain) from fair value changes of long-term investments 90,300 (19,886 ) (2,796 ) 38,064 68,173 9,584 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 3,150,156 12,447,216 1,749,801 5,385,130 27,423,952 3,855,199 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,767,207 5,776,165 5,776,165 5,789,157 5,733,453 5,733,453 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.29 1.84 0.26 0.20 3.86 0.54 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share 0.26 0.31 0.04 0.73 0.92 0.13 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.55 2.15 0.30 0.93 4.78 0.67 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 2.18 8.62 1.21 3.72 19.13 2.69

