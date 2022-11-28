Food Can Coatings Market spend in discrete manufacturing to hit $2.7 billion in APAC: Exclusive Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for can coating from diverse industries drives important manufacturers to invest in research and development for improved packaging solutions.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Food Can Coatings Market Size is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Coatings are chemical like materials such as epoxy coating, acrylic resin coating, polyester, and oleoresins that are used over different kinds of cans to enhance or improve adhesion, resistance and flexibility. The coating is an important part of the packaging process. Cans are made from a variety of metals, including aluminium, tin, zinc tinplate, and others, and are used for a variety of purposes, including food packaging, storage, warehousing, and transportation. This is where the importance of can coatings becomes apparent. In terms of hardness, resistance, elasticity, and adhesion can coatings are also utilised to shape the cans. Can coatings be also used to reduce direct contact between food and beverage items and cans. Corrosion control and long-term protection are provided by protective coatings in a variety of corrosive environments. In the same way, canned foods and drinks are an important element of the world food supply.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Can Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Food Can Coatings in the food & beverage industry.

2.The usage of Food Can Coatings is increasing owing to the rise in demand for can coatings by the food and beverages industry in developed and developing economies is the root cause fueling up the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, insufficiency in raw material demand and supply and volatility in their prices will pose a major challenge and may limit the Food Can Coatings Market over the forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Food Can Coatings Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Food Can Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : Food Can Coatings Market based on product type can be further segmented into Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, and Others. The Epoxy segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the ease of the coating process.

Food Can Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : Food Can Coatings Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food Can, Beverage Can, General Line Can, Aerosol Can, and Others.

Food Can Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Food Can Coatings Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Can Coatings Industry are -

1. PPG Industries

2. Valspar

3. Akzo Nobel

4. ALTANA

5. KANSAI PAINT

