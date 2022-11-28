Protein A Resin Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid Increase In Demand For Therapeutic Antibodies Protein A Resin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Protein A resin market size was valued at $1,037 million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The protein A resin industry growth rate is attributed to the increase in awareness and rising prevalence of research in monoclonal antibodies. Protein A chromatography is the most frequently used affinity chromatography method in bio-manufacturing. there is a high growing consciousness amongst the population that has fostered the demand for protein A resin products. However, high cost of Protein A Resin products purification are among the major factors obstructing market development during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Protein-A-Resin-Market-Research-508404

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Protein A Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. The factors such as rise in awareness regarding various Protein A Resins owing to rising demand for mAb are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of protein A resin market.

2. Additionally, factors such as rise in the demand in therapeutics for antibodies and increasing number of research and development activities are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508404

Segmental Analysis:

Protein A Resin Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The antibody purification held the largest market on account of the fact that this form of purification is rising in demand amongst various end users be it therapeutic or for research purposes. On the contrary, immunoprecipitation segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 5.80% since the usage of immunoprecipitation has been on the upswing owing to the fact that it’s proved efficient in the identification of S-glutathionylation in target proteins. Furthermore, its technical advancements and increased practical usages is poised to fuel the sector growth in the application segment during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Protein A Resin Market Segment Analysis - By End User: The large share can be attributed to the global rise in the number’s for R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is attributed to positively affect market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. On the other hand, clinical research laboratories segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 5.50%. Furthermore, one of the major factors contributing to its fastest growth is the increased investment in clinical research laboratories infrastructures are anticipated to stimulate market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Protein A Resin Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is the major region dominating the Protein A Resin market with a market share of 34.89% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that the presence of well-established infrastructure, key market players as well the constantly investing into research and development activities. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand of technologically advanced products favor the U.S. protein A resins market growth, which further fuels the regional market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Protein A Resin industry are -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific,

2. Repligen,

3. Purolite Life Sciences,

4. Expedeon Ltd,

5. Tosoh Bioscience

Click on the following link to buy the Protein A Resin Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508404

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Protein Chip Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16203/protein-chip-market.html

B. Animal Protein Ingredient Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7442/animal-protein-ingredient-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062