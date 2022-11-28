Submit Release
BLUR LONDON appoints former LVMH & L'Oréal Executive as Senior Advisor

The appointment of the former LVMH and L'Oréal Global Executive, Mr Benjamin Rankin, strengthens BLUR LONDON's path to an international rollout.

When I saw what the BLUR LONDON team is working to achieve, I realized it was the perfect opportunity to change the skincare market”
— Benjamin Rankin
LONDON, UK, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUR LONDON, a pioneering skin-type-specific skin health brand, is leading the way combination & oily complexions are perceived and treated. With a value-driven brand philosophy rooted in product efficacy, transparency, and ethical processes, the Made-In-England brand is dedicated to transforming skincare challenges and optimising skin health through innovation.

Mr Rankin, a thought leader in his field, has previously held several senior positions at internationally known brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and L'Oréal. As the Global Vice President of Retail at L'Oréal, he led the world’s largest cosmetics company to newer heights.

“We are excited to welcome Benjamin to the BLUR LONDON team in this key advisory role”, says Mr Neo Khoei CEO of BLUR LONDON. “His extensive global experience within beauty-retail will be invaluable to our company and its path forward.”

Speaking of his new appointment, Mr Rankin says “I have always been passionate about ethical innovation which leads to improved customer experiences and business success. When I saw what the BLUR LONDON team is working to achieve, I realized it was the perfect opportunity to change the skincare market by being much more consumer centric, at the same time pushing the boundaries of quality and ethics. It is an honour to be part of this great adventure!”

In his new role as Senior Advisor, Mr Rankin will predominantly advise the CEO in business strategy and expansion planning.


