B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size is Valued to Hit $71,628Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 17+% | The Insight Partners

B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size, Growth, Trends, Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Top Countries Data and Forecast 2022 To 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market was valued at US$ 22,728.6 Mn in 2021. Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Facilitates Better Communications between SME's and Buyers Creates Window for B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market during 2021–2028. According to a published report by The Insight Partners, titled, “B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size, Share and Industry Trends, Forecast 2028-COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs) and Food Category (Chilled & Dairy, Grocery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2028,” the global market is projected to reach US$ 71, 628 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17+% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. B2B Food Marketplace Platforms report is generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology for the best results. This report uncovers the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters about B2B Food Marketplace Platforms industry that helps drive the business into right direction. The insights provided in this market report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.



The Overall B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the B2B food marketplace platform market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global B2B food marketplace platform market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major Players Operating In The Global B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market include eFoodChoice.com; Mindcurv GmbH; GUSTO MARKETPLACE; Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Agorara; Ukrainian Food Platform; FoodMaven; Telio Vietnam Co., Ltd; FoodB2BMarketplace.com; FOOD FOR SALE; FoodsTrade; and BioLinked and More.



Report Scope and Market Segmentation

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs



By Food Category

Chilled & Dairy

Grocery

Beverages

Others

B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.



Key Finding of The Study:

Presently, APAC held the largest revenue share of global B2B food marketplace market. The growth in the demand for B2B food marketplace in this region is driven by APAC held the largest share in B2B food marketplace platforms market, followed by North America and Europe. Owing to the presence of large population and rapid digitization coupled with growing food & beverages and food service industry, the B2B food marketplace platforms is flourishing. The region is one the largest food producer in the world and is known for exporting significant number of raw materials to regions such as North America and Europe.

The B2B food marketplace platforms are being propelled forth by an increasing number of small and medium businesses. Small and medium-sized firms are expanding rapidly, particularly in India, South Africa, and Russia. Initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India have resulted in a growing number of start-ups in nations that use internet marketplace to do business, thereby boosting the market growth.

Grocery segment is leading the global B2B food marketplace market. Groceries is amongst the most demanding food category in every corner of the world. With rising population, the demand for same has been increased significantly. Due to large portion of young population in countries, changing lifestyle coupled with limited time is creating huge demand for instant food and ready-to-cook meals.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of household equipment, including the item published on B2B food marketplace platforms. The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe, followed by lockdown scenarios, has led the e-commerce industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in household supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The e-commerce industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the household items is anticipated to gain pace from 2022 which is further foreseen to positively influence the B2B food marketplace platforms.



Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Production & Trade Statistics

4. Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Outlook, 2021 – 2028

TOC Continued…!

