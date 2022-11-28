MEDIA ADVISORY: CanadaHelps Looking to Exceed $11.4 Million Raised Last Year on GivingTuesday as it Celebrates the Movement’s 10th Anniversary in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadaHelps , Canada’s largest online donation and fundraising platform and co-founders of GivingTuesday in Canada, are available for media interviews to discuss the 10th anniversary of this annual day of giving in Canada. Taking place this year on November 29th, GivingTuesday is the world’s largest generosity movement, celebrating and encouraging Canadians to give in support of their favourite charities or causes. On GivingTuesday in 2021, more than $11.4 million was donated on CanadaHelps.org, which lists all 86,000 registered charities on its platform for Canadians to choose from.



French and English spokespersons from CanadaHelps are available to speak on the following topics:



GivingTuesday’s history and impact: Co-founded by CanadaHelps, GIV3, and several other partners, GivingTuesday was originally founded in New York City in 2012 and came to Canada in 2013. Since then, an estimated six million Canadians have participated in GivingTuesday. In 2021, GivingTuesday raised an estimated $43.6 million in Canada to support registered charities, including $11.4 million raised on CanadaHelps.org.





Canadians are encouraged to get involved by choosing a cause they care about and supporting that cause by donating, volunteering, fundraising, helping to spread the word on social media, or choosing another way to give. Rising demand facing Canadian charities: A recent Ipsos poll commissioned by CanadaHelps revealed that 22 percent of Canadians are planning to access essential charitable services such as food and shelter in the next six months. This is up from 14 percent of Canadians who were already using charitable services for essential needs in January. Another survey conducted by CanadaHelps in August revealed that 41 percent of small charities saw an increase in demand at the start of the pandemic, but demand has only returned to pre-pandemic levels for 5 percent of charities.





From sending relief to Ukraine to supporting Indigenous charities, Canadians have given to a wide variety of causes in 2022. New and emerging online giving technologies: There are new and innovative ways Canadians can engage in charitable giving. This includes donations of cryptocurrency and Cause Funds which enable Canadians to donate once to their favourite cause, with the donation automatically divided among a group of registered charities.





The average charity spends less than 10 percent on administration, and 90 percent on programs and services. Even while 78 percent of charities make less than $500,000 in revenue, and 58 percent of charities are fully volunteer-run, charities are offering support to communities in need, while also advancing and touching the lives of all Canadians. Digital transformation and digital skills among charities: Like businesses, schools, and other institutions, many charities were forced to pivot overnight during the pandemic to integrate technologies into their operations and programs. According to the 2021 Digital Skills Survey by CanadaHelps, one in three charities believe that they will soon find it harder to operate if they don’t advance their digital capabilities. CanadaHelps has helped charities advance their digital transformation journeys by providing free educational resources, robust and easy-to-use fundraising tools, and has further supported charities launching the Charity Growth Academy in partnership with Mastercard.

Resources:

Media resources, including b-roll, Ipsos polling data, images, spokesperson bios, and recent press releases, are available here.

. These resources may be helpful for media looking for additional insights, or for those who are unable to conduct an interview but would still like to cover GivingTuesday. Phone, Zoom, Skype, or Facetime interviews can be booked with CanadaHelps. Interviews can also be conducted in-person in Toronto.

CanadaHelps can arrange interviews with local or national registered Canadian charities to speak about their impact, challenges, and how Canadians can support them on GivingTuesday.



About CanadaHelps:

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com , where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 26,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 3.6 million people have given more than $2.3 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

