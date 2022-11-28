Submit Release
Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Third Quarter 2022 Investor Update

/EIN News/ -- SABUGO, Portugal, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Received approval for €10 million in grant funding from C-14 of PRR to develop the HEVO-Industria project in Sines​​
  • Announced completion independent technology assessment of Fusion Fuel and HEVO-Solar system​ by Black & Veatch
  • Announced completion of three-month performance audit ​of HEVO-Solar system​ by TUV SUD
  • Commenced construction on Exolum project in Madrid, Spain​
  • Filed two additional patents​

Subsequent Events​

  • Announced €5 million tech sale contract with Gedisol for 3.2 MW green hydrogen project in Spain
  • Announced €2 million tech sale contract with KEME Energy for green hydrogen project in Portugal​
  • Commissioned H2Évora Green Hydrogen Plant​
  • Entered into agreement with Duferco Energia SpA to develop Italian Green Hydrogen Market
  • Announced involvement in 4 projects preselected for €13 million in grants through Spain’s H2 Pioneros Program​
  • Announced entry into centralized PEM electrolyzer market with HEVO-Chain; filed associated patent
  • Announced agreement with Electus Energy to develop 75 MW green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California

Fusion Fuel will host a live conference call and webcast today, November 28, 2022.

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact
Ben Schwarz
ir@fusion-fuel.eu

Media Relations Contact
Robert Collins
fusionfuel@gatewayir.com


