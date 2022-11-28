Collision Avoidance System Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Collision Avoidance System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Collision Avoidance System Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the collision avoidance system market is expected to grow from $34.68 billion in 2021 to $37.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The collision avoidance system market is expected to grow to $53.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

An increase in demand for automated vehicles is expected to drive the collision avoidance system market going forward.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the collision avoidance system market. Major companies operating in the collision avoidance system market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

The collision avoidance system global market consists of sales of collision avoidance systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent or decrease the severity of a collision. Collision avoidance systems refer to safety systems designed to warn, alert, or assist drivers in avoiding impending collisions and lowering the risk of incidents by providing visual and auditory warnings to operators or by actively enforcing defensive maneuvers such as braking when a collision is impending.

• By Product: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Others Products

• By Technology: LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera, Others Technologies

• By Application: Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Railways, Other Applications (Construction and Mining)

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, General Electric Company, Mobileye, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Wabtec Corporation, Alstom SA, Autoliv Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ride Vision Ltd., Aptiv Global Operations Ltd., LILEE System Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Becker Mining Systems AG, Hexagon AB, Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems LLC, Saab AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Mobileeye N.V., Analog Devices, Murata Manufacturing, Freescale Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, and Panasonic Corporation

