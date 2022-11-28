Baler Market Report, Future Growth, Segments, Business Strategies and Forecast 2022-2027

Baler Market Report, Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies 2027

Growth of industrial balers to reduce energy consumption and increasing presence of various retailers and product suppliers are driving the growth of the market

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global baler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The considerable expansion in the agricultural industry, the growing adoption of livestock farming and the increasing need for automation to improve farm productivity and meet rising food demand are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the favorable initiatives by governments to support sustainable and modern agricultural approaches by providing advanced mechanized equipment is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the advent of inexpensive metal recycling balers that help to minimize energy consumption and their usage in warehouses to compress loose waste or recyclable materials to optimize waste handling process are impelling the baler market growth. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technology into farming and the launch of automatic wire-tying balers with advanced features are acting as growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising popularity of animal husbandry is supplementing the demand for balers, as they assist in maintaining feed availability by assisting with transportation, storing straws and hays, and providing adequate fodder, thus, supporting the market growth.

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

A baler is a mechanical equipment that is used to compress several raked crops, including cotton, flax straw, hay, and silage, into manageable, transportable, and storage-friendly compact bales. It is usually manufactured from steel frames and comprises hydraulic cylinders, wheels, belts, pumps, and tires as standard components. Baler helps maintain the nutritious content of bundled crops and reduce card waste volume; therefore, it is employed in the production of bales from fiberboard, cans, plastic, paper, and foil waste.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global baler industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Baler Market Includes:

• AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)

• American Baler Company (Avis Industrial Corporation)

• CLAAS KGaA mbH

• CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)

• Deere & Company

• IHI Corporation

• International Baler

• Kubota Corporation

• Kuhn SAS

• Vermeer Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global baler market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Round Balers

• Square Balers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Livestock Industry

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Individual

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

