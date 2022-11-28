Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Axle And Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports.

The Business Research Company's "Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive axle and propeller shaft market is expected to grow from $27.19 billion in 2021 to $28.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive axle and propeller shaft market is expected to grow to $34.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The increase in demand for comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive axle and propeller shaft market going forward.

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as driveline systems technology that uses an integrated oil pan (IOP) front axle assembly with an electronic disconnect that transmits torque from the front axle to the front axle half shafts, reducing friction.

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Overview

The automotive axle and propeller shaft market consists of the sale of automotive axle and propeller shaft products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transmit and provide torque and rotation to the wheels of the vehicle. An automotive axle is a rod or a shaft that rotates the wheels and supports the vehicle's entire weight. Propeller shafts are a component of an axle system that helps to transmit torque between the transmissions.

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Single Piece, Multi Piece

• By Propeller Shaft Type: Front Propeller, Inter-Axle, Rear Propeller

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Material: Alloy, Carbon Fiber

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Dana Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc, Gelenkwellen-Service GmbH, GKN-Walterscheid GmbH, Hyundai Wia Corporation, IFA Rotorion, JTEKT Corporation, Meritor Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Korea Flange Co. Ltd, Wahan Engineering Corporation, Automotive Axles Limited, Bailey Morris Ltd, D And F Propshafts, Mark Williams Enterprises Inc, and Wilson Drive Shafts.

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth automotive axle and propeller shaft market research. The market report analyzes automotive axle and propeller shaft market outlook, automotive axle and propeller shaft global market size, automotive axle and propeller shaft global market segmentation, automotive axle and propeller shaft global market growth drivers, automotive axle and propeller shaft market growth across geographies, and automotive axle and propeller shaft market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive axle and propeller shaft market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

