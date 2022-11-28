Targray Launches Environmental Commodities Trading Desk

New business unit provides carbon trading solutions for compliance and voluntary carbon markets worldwide

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Targray, a leading global provider of sustainable commodities and supply chain solutions, has announced the launch of its international Environmental Commodities trading desk. Operating jointly out of the company's North American and European business centers, the new desk will be headed by an experienced team of carbon traders and sustainability leaders.

Targray's Environmental Commodities business engages in the trading and supply of carbon credits, carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates (RECs) for compliance and voluntary carbon markets around the world. The company also provides tailored emissions reduction solutions for large and small emitters pursuing ESG requirements, net-zero targets and UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). Its trading activities are managed on internationally recognized and accredited registries including Verra and Gold Standard.

The newly announced business unit complements Targray's existing portfolio of products & services for the renewable fuels, solar, and battery sectors, as the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading provider of sustainable commodities and a key player in the global transition to clean energy.

About Targray

Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, financing and supply of sustainable commodities & advanced materials for a broad range of sectors. Since being established in 1987, the company has grown to become a major supplier of biofuels & feedstock, solar modules, battery materials, and agricultural commodities in markets around the world. Its solutions play an important role in helping reduce the world's carbon footprint while allowing partners to create safer, more reliable products that enhance the consumer experience.

Targray was founded in Montreal, Canada and has been headquartered in the nearby city of Kirkland since 2008. The company's footprint spans the globe with offices in Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Dubai, India, China, Brazil and Australia. It also operates a large network of railcars and biofuel terminals in the United States.

