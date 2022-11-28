[Latest] Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.4 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Electrical Enclosures Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Metallic, Non-metallic), By End-users (Energy & Power, Industrial, Process Industries, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electrical Enclosures Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 44.04 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our recently published report, "Electrical Enclosures Market," offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market's stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Electrical Enclosures Market: Overview

An electric enclosure comprises numerous electric components. It is a cabinet for electrical and electronic equipment that is used to mount switches, knobs, and displays, shield contents from the kit, protect users from electric shocks and attach displays. The primary purposes of an electric enclosure are to protect the user from electric shocks and the parts it covers from damage from the outside world. They are made with both functionality and basic visuals in mind. This is often installed within a wall's layers so that all wires are concealed and the overall design is evident.

Growth Factors

The enclosures include characteristics that include defense against electromagnetic interference, electrical breakdown, and power dissipation. The global power industry's efforts to increase generation capacity in response to rising global electricity consumption have increased the demand for electrical enclosures. The rise in power production from renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power, is a trend with substantial market ramifications. The need for electrical enclosures to maintain system safety is growing due to various delicate electrical components and batteries in renewable energy generation units, both of which need to be secured to avoid system failures.

The increased emphasis on hygienic environments in the food and beverage industry drives the need for clean electrical enclosures. Strong enclosure demand is also being generated by the oil and gas, metals and mining, and renewable energy industries. The market is also being helped by the increasing use of IIoT-enabled enclosures, while intelligent transportation systems' expanding significance fuels the demand for electrical enclosures.

Segmental Overview

The Electrical Enclosures market is classified into material and end-users. Based on material, the non-metallic segment is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2021. Sales of plastic electrical enclosure boxes are driven by a rising customer preference for non-metallic protective solutions at renewable energy production facilities due to advantageous characteristics like high durability, non-conductivity, low cost, and resistance to water, heat, and dust.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electrical Enclosures market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electrical Enclosures market forward?

What are the Electrical Enclosures Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electrical Enclosures Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electrical Enclosures market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

The North American region is estimated to hold the dominant market position in the global electrical enclosures market . However, given that the United States was a pioneer in industrial automation, the need for electrical enclosures in this region is anticipated to be highly impacted by the expanding industrial automation and intelligent home integration.

Fossil fuels accounted for about 63% of this electrical generation, down from 65% in 2018 by 2%. Nuclear energy comprises around 20% of the energy from fossil fuels, and renewable energy consisting about 17%. According to the US EIA, small-scale solar photovoltaic systems generated an additional 30 billion kWh of electricity in 2018. The main drivers of the demand for electrical enclosures in the area have been regulatory agencies.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 44.04 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 67.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 47.10 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Schneider Electric SE, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Eldon Holding AB, Eaton Corporation, AZZ Inc., Pentair PLC, Adalet, Austin Electrical Enclosures, Siemens AG, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., and Others Key Segment By Material, End-users, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The market for electronic enclosures is fragmented. The demand for electronic enclosures has prospects due to Industry 4.0 and rising energy usage in various countries. Existing rivals have intense competition with one another. Large corporations' innovation strategies are currently driving the demand for electronic enclosures.

Prominent Players

Schneider Electric SE

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand SA

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd

Eldon Holding AB

Eaton Corporation

AZZ Inc.

Pentair PLC

Adalet

Austin Electrical Enclosures

Siemens AG

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

The global Electrical Enclosures market is segmented as follows:

By Material

By End-users

Energy & Power

Industrial

Process Industries

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electrical Enclosures market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electrical Enclosures market size was valued at around USD 44.04 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 67.4 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on material segmentation, the non-metallic segment is projected to hold the dominant market share in 2021.

Based on end-users segmentation, the energy & power segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the North American area was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

October 2022 : The previously reported transaction between AZZ Inc. and Fernweh Group LLC, in which AZZ contributed its AZZ Infrastructure Solutions Segment1 ("AIS") to AIS Investment Holdings LLC (the "AIS JV") and sold a 60% interest in the AIS JV to Fernweh at an implied enterprise value of $300 million, has now been completed, according to AZZ Inc. and Fernweh Group LLC. Due to typical purchase price modifications, AZZ expects to receive about $228 million in cash, of which $210 million will be used to pay off its Term Loan B and the remaining balance on its Revolving Credit Facility.

: The previously reported transaction between AZZ Inc. and Fernweh Group LLC, in which AZZ contributed its AZZ Infrastructure Solutions Segment1 ("AIS") to AIS Investment Holdings LLC (the "AIS JV") and sold a 60% interest in the AIS JV to Fernweh at an implied enterprise value of $300 million, has now been completed, according to AZZ Inc. and Fernweh Group LLC. Due to typical purchase price modifications, AZZ expects to receive about $228 million in cash, of which $210 million will be used to pay off its Term Loan B and the remaining balance on its Revolving Credit Facility. July 2022: The maker of AttaBox polycarbonate industrial enclosures and Stahlin fiberglass electrical enclosures, Robroy Enclosures (Belding, Michigan, USA), has purchased a new, specially made 1,000-ton hydraulic press with an extra-large platen.

