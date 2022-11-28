THOR Kitchen's new Built-In Induction Cooktops are a magnetic touch of heat

New cooktops use induction cooking technology for fast heat and energy efficiency

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen has released a new line of cooking appliances: the Built-In Induction Cooktops. Available in 30-inch and 36-inch models, the cooktops are designed with nine power levels, digital touch controls and an independent boost and timer. Sleek and powerful in design, the Built-In Induction Cooktops utilize induction cooking technology to combine the temperature responsiveness of a gas cooktop with the fast performance of an electric cooktop.

"From powerful induction elements to LED touch controls and automatic safety shut-off, the new Built-In Induction Cooktops bring everything you would want or need in a premium professional appliance, " said Kyle You, Managing Director of THOR Kitchen. "Precise temperatures are reached with the unit's nine power levels, plus an independent power boost can be engaged to create meals at a rapid speed."

THOR Kitchen's Built-In Induction Cooktop features:

The 30-inch and 36-inch cooktops have four or five heating elements respectively, each with nine power levels to precisely simmer a sauce or crank up the heat for a caramelized sear.

A Power Boost adjustment can be activated to quickly get the cooktop elements up to desired temperature.

A Residual Heat Indicator, child lock and automatic shut-off, which turns the unit off after two hours if a pot isn't present, provides additional safety and peace of mind.

The cooktops are designed with Digital LED displays, which are touch and slide controlled, easy to read and allow for effortless cleanup.

Small 'T' shapes line the ceramic black glass surface for a subtle yet intriguing design pattern.

Known as one of the most energy-efficient kitchen appliances, induction cooktops generate energy from electromagnetic fields below the glass, which directly transfers the heat to the magnetic cookware. This technology ensures less heat is released beyond the surface and provides faster, more precise heat compared to traditional gas or electric stove tops.

About THOR Kitchen

THOR Kitchen's professional appliances are full-featured, stainless steel machines designed to take meals to the next level. With features like high BTU burners and cast-iron cooking grates, THOR appliances offer premium power and performance—yet at a practical price. Sleek. Handsome. Versatile. These are some of the hardest working kitchen mates around, designed to please both the eyes and the appetite. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.

