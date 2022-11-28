Author Writes Wholesome Alternative to Mainstream Teen Fantasy Novels

Fantasy meets Christian romance in April Waldron's latest work

AVON PARK, Fla. (PRWEB) November 28, 2022

As a teen, author April Waldron was an avid reader, but had trouble finding age-appropriate books that had romance but didn't include sexual content. Unable to find a book that suited her literary taste, she began to write her own. She took this manuscript and has now released a revised edition as her first book, "Naomi: A Princess Tale."

"I hated writing when I was in high school," Waldron said. "The only time I enjoyed it was when I could write about my own ideas. I started writing this story to create the book that I couldn't find for myself. The story stayed with me through high school, and all the way through college. I finally finished it, right after I graduated."

Waldron's book follows the story of Naomi, the princess of Limren. One week after her 22nd birthday, parliament makes the decision to enforce the royal marriage law. Naomi is now faced with the challenge of finding a husband in 30 days.

"I wrote this to be plot-focused," Waldron said. "While romance is an element of the story, it is not the primary focus. Instead, the story is led by the characters' relationship with God. Readers who love the Princess Diaries 2 will love my book."

"Naomi" gives teen readers the enjoyment of a fantasy novel, without the more adult topics sometimes found in young adult literature.

"Naomi: A Princess Tale"

By April Waldron

ISBN: 9781664274990 (softcover); 9781664274983 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

April Waldron has a bachelor's degree in Church Ministry and a master's in Biblical and Theological Studies. She lives in Florida with her dog and enjoys spending time with her family. To learn more, please visit https://www.aprilwaldron.com/.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/author_writes_wholesome_alternative_to_mainstream_teen_fantasy_novels/prweb19039603.htm