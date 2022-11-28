Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 8,255.27 Million Globally, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Market Dynamics, Growth Forecast and Competitors Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The prostate Cancer Diagnostics market research report is a demonstrated source of data and information that gives a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities, and status. The report endows with the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which seems to be helpful in deciding costing and investment strategies. The market report is a specific study of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics industry that explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists has worked rigorously to generate this advanced and all-embracing Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market research report.

Prostate cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 8,255.27 million by 2028 from USD 3,109.98 million in 2020. Increasing focus on the disease burden and increasing awareness regarding the disease are the major drivers which are propelling the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Prostate cancer diagnostics play an important role in the early detection and efficient management of the disease. It includes usage of instruments, reagents & consumables and accessories. The PSA testing is the most common preliminary diagnosis of prostate cancer which may or may not require confirmatory tests for detection of the cancer.

The use of prostate cancer diagnostics has several benefits such as it helps in early detection of the prostate cancer at localized stages and thereby aids the people to achieve efficient health management. The use of prostate cancer diagnostics is gaining popularity across the globe and it is particularly in emerging markets with increasing standards of healthcare.

If the preliminary test for prostate cancer tests positive for cancer, the confirmatory tests include PCA3 tests and biopsy amongst others. During the biopsy, the doctor usually looks at the prostate with an imaging test such as transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) or MRI, or both the imaging techniques combined.

The Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

FF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher),

Genomic Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation),

Increasing awareness regarding early detection and the availability of advanced methodologies present in the field are also propelling the growth of the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.

The prostate cancer diagnostics industry report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.



Key Market Segments Covered in Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

By Product Type

Reagents & Consumables and

By Diagnostics Type

Preliminary Screening Tests,

By Age Group

By Type

Prostatic Adenocarcinoma,

Small Cell Carcinoma

By Stage

Localized Prostate Cancer,

Recurrent/Advanced Prostate Cancer and

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (Metastatic and Non-Metastatic)

By Sample Type

By End Users

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories,

Cancer Research Institutes,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Distribution Channel

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the prostate cancer diagnostics market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising investments in prostate cancer diagnosis. U.S is dominating in North America market due high awareness towards health and availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis. Germany is dominating the market due to the rise in geriatric population and increased number of diagnosis tests and also with the increasing focus on prostate cancer diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest rate and China is dominating in the region with a large population and expanding healthcare infrastructure and also due to the rising investments.

Table of Contents:

