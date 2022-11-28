Submit Release
Playful New Children's Book Follows the Adventures of a Little Girl and her Mischievous Cat

Authors share stories inspired by their pet cat DJ

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sisters Jacqueline and Lauren Kirby have come together under the pen name of JL Kirby to write a children's book inspired by their own feisty feline, "DJ the Scratchy Cat." This charming children's book follows the story of Brittany, and her adventures with bringing home her new cat.

"I got DJ in college around the time I was going through a really bad breakup," Jacqueline Kirby said. "A lot of the things that happened in the book happened in real life. I really did get scratched up giving him a bath!"

Lauren Kirby was inspired to turn her stories with DJ into a children's book after telling some children she was babysitting about him.

"I told them some of the stories about DJ, and the next time I saw them they just wanted to know more and more about 'DJ the scratchy cat,'" Lauren Kirby said. "They even made up their own scratchy cat game! I saw that these kids loved DJ and I figured that other children may enjoy hearing stories about him too."

Jacqueline and Lauren Kirby want to share the joy and companionship that can come with having a pet with readers and plan to share more of DJ and Brittany's adventures in the future.

"DJ the Scratchy Cat"
By JL Kirby
ISBN: 9781665728355 (softcover); 9781665728362 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
JL Kirby is the pen name for sisters Jacqueline and Lauren Kirby. The sisters are longtime animal lovers, having had both cats and dogs since they were young. DJ is their real cat, named for Derek Jeter after the 2009 Yankees World Series win. Jacqueline lives in New Jersey with her husband, Michael, and daughter, Emma. Together they run First & Vine Marketing. Lauren is a 3rd Grade Teacher and lives in South Carolina with DJ and her other cat, Meadow. This is their first book. To learn more, please visit their Instagram, Facebook, or http://www.jlkirbybooks.com.

General Inquiries:            
LAVIDGE – Phoenix                        
Ashley Fletcher
afletcher@lavidge.com

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.