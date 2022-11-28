Geospatial Solutions Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunitie

Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Geospatial Solutions Market Report 2022” forecasts the geospatial solutions market to reach a value of $444.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The geospatial solutions market is expected to grow to $797.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Growing research activities regarding space and earth and continuous investments in research activities are expected to propel the growth of the geospatial solutions market going forward.

Geospatial Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the geospatial solutions market. Major players operating in the geospatial solutions sector are focused on launching technologically advanced products and innovative services to stay ahead in the market and to gain market share. For instance, in March 2022, ESRI, a US-based geographic information system company, developed new land cover maps based on geospatial solutions, demonstrating how Earth as a planet has transformed over the last five years. The maps were generated by combining AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) through satellite data, consisting of 26 pictures of every point on the planet throughout the last five years.

Geospatial Solutions Market Overview

The geospatial solutions market consists of sales of geospatial solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that collect, store, manage, and organize data pertaining to geographic information such as zip codes, addresses, or latitude and longitude coordinates of a location. It uses data collected by satellites, digital and analog maps, and aerial and street imagery. Geospatial technologies include geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), imagery analysis, and remote sensing.

Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Solution Type: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Technology: Earth Observation, Scanning, Other Technologies

• By Application: Surveying and Mapping, Geovisualization, Planning and Analysis, Land Management, Other Applications

• By End-User: Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructural Development, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies, Harris Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company

Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides geospatial solutions global market forecast and in-depth geospatial solutions market research. The market report analyzes geospatial solutions market size, geospatial solutions global market segments, geospatial solutions global market growth drivers, geospatial solutions global market growth across geographies, and geospatial solutions global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

