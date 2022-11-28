Proactive news headlines including Anteris Technologies, Queensland Pacific Metals, Hawsons Iron and International Graphite

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) welcomes formal results of a comparative study showing its DurAVR™ transcatheter aortic valve restoring ascending aortic blood flow in five patients who received its aortic valve in the first-in-human trial. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has wrapped up its advanced feasibility study for Stage 1 of the TECH Project in North Queensland, which will produce nickel and cobalt for the EV and energy storage industries, and a scoping study for the Stage 2 expansion of the project. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has completed an institutional placement to Regal Funds Management to raise $5 million. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6)’s new graphite pilot plant processing facility – one of the first in Australia – was officially opened in Collie on Friday by West Australian Premier Mark McGowan and Minister for Regional Development Alannah MacTiernan. Click here

Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) has appointed chartered accountant Christopher Kohne as chief financial officer with immediate effect. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has seen a boost in US sales and marketing opportunities, with 44% of sales leads originating from that country. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) is raising A$6.7 million at a significant premium thanks to a flow-through share provision under Canadian tax law. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) is trading higher on news that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conditionally approved the DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve (THV) system for investigational device exemption (IDE) application to kick off an early feasibility study (EFS). Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has secured approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) that will allow real-time electronic clearing and settlement for its OTCQB-listed common shares in the United States. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is encouraged by early rare earth element (REE) results from a maiden percussion drilling and trench sampling program at the Ivigtût and Grønnedal targets within its southwest Greenland multi-commodity project. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has been accepted into the US National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Preclinical Screening Platform for Pain program. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) is finishing the year strongly, recording an annualised gross transaction volume run rate of $A19.47 million, which includes transactions coming from its recent acquisition of DevoluIVA. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has kicked off an aircore drilling program testing for lithium pegmatites and gold at the Dundas Project in the Albany Fraser Orogen of Western Australia’s south. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) is about to kick off a sampling program at the Macraes South Project in a prolific gold-producing region of New Zealand’s South Island to follow-up a rock chip sample that returned 8 g/t gold. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) is strengthening its board through the appointment of highly experienced lithium executive Paul Brown as an independent non-executive director as it moves to develop the McDermitt Lithium Project in the US. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU)’s on-the-ground field activity at Goseong and Deokon projects in South Korea steadily progressed over the past month in preparation for planned drill testing in early 2023, with geophysical surveys underway at both projects. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is collaborating in a joint research program with the Centre for Exploration Targeting (CET) of the University of Western Australia (UVA) and other Northern Territory (NT) lithium explorers, covering the North Arunta Pegmatite Province, Australia. Click here

