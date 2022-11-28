Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing demand for the pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics sector is driving the Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Market size is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Methyl sulfonyl methane (MSM), also known as dimethyl sulfone, is a naturally occurring organosulfur which is derived from dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). It is most notably, used as a dietary supplement that helps improve inflammation, joint/muscle pain, and oxidative stress. It also serves as a high-temperature, polar, aprotic, commercial solvent that is used in various processes involving poly vinyl chloride (PVC), film depositions, led manufacturing and so on. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane-Industry-Market-Research-511546



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Market highlights the following areas -

1. The North America region will dominate the global methyl sulfonyl methane market within the forecast period of 2022-207. This is because North America has the largest share in the pharmaceutical industry.

2. Methyl sulfonyl methane, also known as dimethyl sulfone, is primarily used as a dietary supplement that helps in improving inflammation, joint pains, and oxidative stress.

3. One of the key challenges for the global methyl sulfonyl methane market is the availability of a number of alternatives such as vitamin D3, vitamin B12, chondroitin sulphate, glucosamine sulphate and so on.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511546



Segmental Analysis:

1. Nutritional supplements held the largest share with 27.3% in the global methyl sulfonyl methane market in 2021. Methyl sulfonyl methane, also known as dimethyl sulfone, is an organosulfur derivative of dimethyl sulfoxide that provides a number of health benefits such as decreasing joint and muscle pains, increasing glutathione levels, reducing production of cytokines, alleviating arthritis symptoms, and so on.

2. The North America region held the largest share with 39.1% in the global methyl sulfonyl methane market in 2021. North America has the largest pharmaceutical sector in the world, which is why the region is dominating the global methyl sulfonyl methane market.

3. The pharmaceutical industry held the largest share in the global methyl sulfonyl methane market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.9% during 2022-2027. Methylsulfonylmethane is primarily used as a dietary supplement for various ailments. It is used as an anti-inflammatory agent, antioxidant capabilities, anticholinesterase activity, and its ability to induce histamine release from mast cells.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Industry are -

1. Bergstrom Nutrition, Inc.

2. Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

3. Yueyang Xiangmao Medicines & Chemicals Co., Ltd.

4. ZhuZhou Hansen Chemical Co Ltd.

5. Makana Produktion und Vertrieb GmbH



Click on the following link to buy the Global Methyl Sulfonyl Methane Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511546



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Plant Protein Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plant-Protein-Market-Research-507370

B. Vitamins And Nutrition Supplements Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/231/Vitamins-and-Nutrition-supplements-Market-report.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062