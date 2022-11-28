E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2022” forecasts the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market to reach a value of $69.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The e-commerce automotive aftermarket is expected to reach $131.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17%.

An increase in e-commerce is expected to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket going forward.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Major companies operating in the automotive sector are focused on developing various new products such as online web portal solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Continental, a Germany-based technology and manufacturing company, launched an online web portal for the automotive aftermarket which facilitates the selection of appropriate spare parts from the inventory of workshops and dealers. This online web portal unites all brands and products, allowing dealers and workshops to easily identify the right spare part for their vehicle from the selection available. For the first time, Continental is offering a free, complete online catalog that combines all brands and goods for the first time. Thanks to this, dealers and workshops will be able to quickly select the appropriate spare component from the available selection. Additionally, instructional and product films are accessible, and it is simple and quick to locate the appropriate contact person for a given product category.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview

The e-commerce automotive aftermarket consists of sales of e-commerce automotive aftermarket products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to offer online marketing and sales of all vehicle spare parts through public websites. E-Commerce automotive, also known as automotive electronic commerce, is the buying and selling of replacement parts, accessories, and equipment used to maintain or improve the original product of an automobile over the internet.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: B2C, B2B

• By Component: Engine Parts, Drive Transmission And Steering Parts, Suspension And Braking Parts, Equipment, Electrical Parts, Other Components

• By Channel: Third-Party Retailer, Direct To Consumer

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth e-commerce automotive aftermarket market research.

