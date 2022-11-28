Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Offshore Drilling Rigs Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the offshore drilling rigs market is expected to grow from $77.66 billion in 2021 to $84.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The offshore drilling rigs market growth is expected to grow to $112.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

An increase in the number of exploratory wells is expected to propel the growth of the offshore drilling rigs market.

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Trends

Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the offshore drilling rigs global market. Major companies operating in offshore drilling rigs are adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Overview

The offshore drilling rigs market consists of sales of offshore drilling rigs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for drilling wells, extracting and processing oil and natural gas, and temporarily storing products until landing for refining and sale. These refer to a massive structure that can hold hundreds of people at a time. An offshore drilling rig must produce the same working circumstances as onshore drilling rigs, which may easily move from one location to another, and they must have various additional elements to adapt to the maritime environment.

Offshore Drilling Rigs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type: Jackups, Semisubmersibles, Drill Ships, Other Types

By Application: Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Loadmaster Universal Rigs Inc, Rowan Companies, Keppel Corporation Limited, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Friede & Goldman Ltd, Schlumberger, and TRINIDAD DRILLING LTD.

Offshore Drilling Rigs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth offshore drilling rigs market research. The market report analyzes offshore drilling rigs market size, offshore drilling rigs market segmentation, offshore drilling rigs global market growth drivers, offshore drilling rigs global market growth across geographies, offshore drilling rigs market trends and offshore drilling rigs global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

