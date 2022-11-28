Vantage Circle Showcases at the SHRM India Annual Conference 2022

Partha Neog, CEO of Vantage Circle Speaking at SHRM India Annual Conference

Vantage Circle presented as a platinum sponsor & exhibited its Global Employee Engagement Platform

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, participated in the SHRM India Annual Conference 2022 hosted on 23rd & 24th November, 2022 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. This year the theme is ‘Cause the Effect’ at the workplace.

In a special talk session at the conference, the CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, Partha Neog, made a keynote discussion on “How to motivate employees with personalised experiences.” Partha further highlighted the future of rewards and recognition, quantifying the success of adopting an employee recognition platform using the AIRe Framework.

With more than a decade after its inception and with due course of experience and learning Vantage Circle has built the AIRe Structure, a new framework and strategy for employee recognition. Vantage Circle’s proprietary AIRe Assessment Tool provides a holistic and structured approach to the design and assessment of recognition programs. Built on the foundations of the AIRe Framework, the tool helps identify areas for improvement in R&R strategy. One has to simply answer ten questions and the tool will provide a powerful visualization across factors like personalization, delivery, coverage, etc.

Speaking on occasion, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are glad to be a part of the SHRM India Annual Conference 2022, at Vantage Circle, we aim to work towards a better work culture and improve employee experience in the workspace. I am also thankful to be a part of the wonderful session, where we had a chance to describe our AIRe Framework”.

“A platform like SHRM further helps enhance our skills in evolving with industry changes and get the insights and best practices that we need to make a positive impact on the workplace continuously,” Partha adds further.

Other members from Vantage Circle, Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer of Vantage Circle, Vijay Sihag- Associate Vice President, Atif Ayubi- Director, Program Management, Aishwarya Sahu- Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships and Shikha Battoo- Senior Manager, Corporate Sales also enjoyed their interactions and the networking sessions with the CXOs, CHROs, C&B, Engagement, Reward, Employee Experience and Wellness leaders.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About SHRM:

SHRM’s mission is to support HR professionals and advance the HR profession through globally recognized certifications, collaborative communities, comprehensive resources, research, professional development opportunities, academic alliances and advisory services. Representing 3,10,000 members in 165 countries. The SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge™ (SHRM BoCK™), which is based on the SHRM Competency Model, outlines the content of SHRM’s certification examinations, and the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) exam for early-career and mid-level practitioners, and the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) exam for senior-level and executive practitioners. To know more, visit: www.shrm.org