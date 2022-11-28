Manganese Mining Market to Reach US$29.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Manganese Mining Market

The booming adoption of manganese in construction will foster the expansion of the Manganese Mining Market size

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Manganese Mining Market size is estimated to reach US$29.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Manganese alloys such as silicomanganese, high-carbon ferromanganese and others are used to improve the strength, workability and wear resistance of ferrous alloys, non-ferrous alloys, fertilizers, batteries and other products. The surging demand for manganese for various applications is fueling the expansion of the manganese mining market size. The booming transport industry is the primary reason for the growth of the manganese mining market since steel, aluminum and other metals used in the manufacturing of vehicles deploy manganese. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Manganese Mining Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Manganese Mining Market, owing to the growth of steel production in the region, including cast iron and more. According to the World Steel Association, the Asia-Pacific region is the global leader in the manufacturing of steel. In 2021, the production of steel in Asia was 1,382.0 million tons, an increase of about 1% over the previous year.

2. The key variables such as the expansion of manufacturing industries, surging demand for construction projects and others are fueling the growth of building & construction, automotive and other industries. As a result, the demand for manganese is increasing. This factor is fueling the market growth.

3. The new mining projects related to Manganese Mining will create an opportunity for market growth during the projected forecast period.


Segmental Analysis:

1. The ferrous alloys segment held the largest Manganese Mining Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Manganese removes oxygen and sulfur from iron ore (an iron and oxygen compound). It is also an important alloy in the transformation of iron into steel.

2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Manganese Mining Market share in 2021 up to 41.1%. The industries such as building & construction, transport and others are the booming sectors of the Asia-Pacific region. The growing public-private cooperation for steel-related investments in Asia-Pacific, government initiatives for the ferrous metals industry and others are the key factors accelerating the ferrous metals production growth.

3. The transport segment held a significant Manganese Mining Market share of over 20% in 2021. Manganese is known for its natural stability and has the properties of increasing energy density, which ultimately increases capacity and improves driving range. The factors such as the increasing adoption of passenger cars, the booming transport production and other factors are accelerating the growth of the automotive industry.


Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Manganese Mining Industry are -

1. Eramet
2. FerroGlobe
3. Maithan Alloys Ltd.
4. Nava Bharat
5. Citic Dameng Mining Industries Limited

