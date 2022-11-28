Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market to Reach 324,600 Tons by 2027, Driven by the Growing Use of Oil and Gas Distribution

Saudi Arabia Polyethylene PE Pipes Market

The polyethylene pipes market is primarily driven by the increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities in Saudi Arabia.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market size reached 242,820 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 324,600 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2022-2027.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities is primarily augmenting the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market. Moreover, the development in the residential and commercial sectors and the rising infrastructural renovations in the country are propelling the utilization of these pipes in gas and water distribution, which is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for PE pipes, as they are highly resistant to fatigue, ductile, and designed in such a manner that they can handle occasional and recurring surge events, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, they have leakage-free joints and offer superior flow characteristics as compared to other pipes. Besides this, the widespread adoption of these pipes for irrigation and desalinating seawater is further stimulating the PE pipes market growth across Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the growing consumer environmental consciousness and the introduction of variants with longer service life and high recyclability are expected to fuel the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market in the coming years.

Market Application:

Polyethylene (PE) represents a crystalline and non-polar thermoplastic that is generally produced by the polymerization of ethylene. It can be easily reshaped and melted into numerous products. Consequently, PE is extensively used for manufacturing pipes to supply water for drinking and irrigation. It serves as telecom ducts, sewerage, and sewage disposal across Saudi Arabia. In line with this, PE pipes offer various benefits, including durability, flexibility, and resistance against corrosion, biological growth, and damage caused by external loads and vibrations. They are not altered in the presence of corrosive soil with high sulfate content or contaminated by fungi, algae, or bacteria.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Key Players of Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market:

• Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

• Alwasail Industrial Company

• Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

• Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

• Al Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory

• IKK Group

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• HDPE

• MDPE

• LDPE

• LLDPE

Based on Application:

• Water Supply

• Irrigation

• Sewerage and Drainage

• Gas Supply

• Mining and Slurry Lines

• Others

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

