Offshore Decommissioning Market Development Status 2022-2028 and CAGR of 5.9% |Allseas Group S.A, Topicus Finan BV

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market

Factors such as decline in crude oil prices coupled with growing number of maturing oil & gas fields in predicted to drive growth for offshore decommissioning

The Offshore Decommissioning Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, technology, vertical and geography.

The term “decommissioning” refers to the process of ending oil and gas operation at the offshore platform, keeping in account the risk and safety of the offshore environment. This process is carried out when oil production from the well decreases significantly. Offshore decommissioning must be done cost efficiently, as it comprises risks and uncertainties, creating challenges for decommissioning projects.

Offshore Decommissioning market is segmented by region and further by countries product, technology, vertical.

Top Key Vendors of this Market are:

Acteon Group Limited, Topicus Finan BV, AF Gruppen ASA, Tetra Technologies Inc., Allseas Group S.A., DeepOcean Group Holding B.V., John Wood Group Plc, and Exxon Mobil Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Decommissioning Service:

Removal, Disposal, Remediation and Environmental Studies

Modelling and Sampling

Waste Mapping and Handling

Impact Assessment Program and Decommissioning Plan

HAZID (Hazard Identification Study) and Safety Screening, Removal of Equipment with NORM

Stress Analysis, Lifting and Rigging Procedures

Transportation and Sea Fastening

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Process :

Project Management Planning and Engineering

Permitting Compliance Regulatory Compliance

Platform Preparation

Well Plugging and abandonment

Conductor Removal

Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

Platform Removal

Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning

Material Disposal Site clearance

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Water Depth :

Shallow

Deep Water

Ultra Deep Water

This report also uses SWOT analysis and other methodologies to analyze numerous segments [product, application, end users, and key regions of the global Offshore Decommissioning market.

Offshore Decommissioning Market Breakdown by Type: General Type

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post-COVID-19 crisis.

Regions Covered in the Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Report 2022:

➟ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

➟ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

➟ South America (Brazil etc.)

➟ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

➟ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Offshore Decommissioning Market report also presents a calculated estimated CAGR of the estimating market based on existing and historical records of the global Offshore Decommissioning market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Offshore Decommissioning Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Offshore Decommissioning Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2022)

Chapter 5 North America Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Decommissioning Business

Chapter 15 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Forecast (2022-2028)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

