Global Pediatric Imaging Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the pediatric imaging market is expected to grow from $7.01 billion in 2021 to $7.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric imaging global market is expected to grow to $11.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The rise in the number of pediatric ailments among children is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric imaging market going forward.

Pediatric Imaging Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend being followed by companies operating in the pediatric imaging global market. Major companies operating in the pediatric imaging sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Pediatric Imaging Market Overview

The pediatric imaging market consists of sales of pediatric imaging devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for scanning and diagnosing organs, body parts, muscles, and others in smaller age groups of patients, such as infants, toddlers, fetuses, young adults, and others. Pediatric imaging is a non-invasive, cutting-edge technology that scans children's health conditions in order to provide an effective treatment plan and anticipate a child's health risk in the earliest stages of life in order to prevent medical issues in the adolescent period.

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Modality: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Other Modalities

By Application: Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Canon Inc, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Medtronic plc, Mindray Medical International Limited, EDM Imaging, CAN-med Healthcare, EOS imaging, Philips Medical Systems Technologies Ltd., KARL STORZ Group, LMT Medical Systems GmbH, Maranda Lauzon Inc, SternMed GmbH, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, X-MOL, and Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth pediatric imaging market research. The market report gives pediatric imaging market analysis of pediatric imaging market outlook, and pediatric imaging market forecast market size, pediatric imaging market segments, pediatric imaging global market growth drivers, pediatric imaging global market growth across geographies, and pediatric imaging global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pediatric imaging market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

