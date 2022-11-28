Furniture Coatings Market Size to Hit USD$1.70 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Key factors driving the growth of the furniture industry in APAC are the increase in income levels and the growth of housing and commercial construction.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the furniture coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027 and the market size is estimated to be USD$1.70 billion by 2027. Furniture coatings are composed of resins such as Nitrocellulose, Polyurethane, Unsaturated Polyester, and so on. They are usually Solvent-borne or Water-borne, however there is some application of curing furniture coatings using radiation as well. In this report, we will take an in-depth look at the various segmentations of the Furniture Coatings market, the drivers and challenges involved in the Furniture Coatings Industry, and the market landscape of the Furniture Coatings Market. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, there was a decrease in both the demand and production of Furniture Coatings due to various reasons, mainly due to governments mandating to seize factory operations in many countries around the globe. The supply chain on furniture coatings was also heavily disrupted due to trade restrictions and a decline in demand and consumption. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the furniture coatings market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share and is the fastest-growing market in the Furniture Coatings Industry.

The most common resin used for Furniture Coatings is Polyurethane which is highly elastic and demonstrates strong adherence with substrates.

Water-based Furniture Coatings is growing fast due to their low levels of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) make them far eco-friendlier than Solvent-based Furniture Coatings.

The growth of the industry is accounted directly to the growth of the furniture industry which is due to the increase in income levels and the growth of the housing and real estate industry.



Segmental Analysis:

Furniture Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Resin: Polyurethane holds the largest share in the Furniture Coatings market with a percentage of 4.6% in 2021. Polyurethane resins are copolymers that form due to a reaction between polyol and an isocyanate, within the presence of the right catalysts. They are highly elastic in character and also provide hardness and adhere strongly to the substrate.

Furniture Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Coating Technique: Spray Coating holds the largest share of 31% in the Furniture Coatings Market in 2021. There are various techniques within spray coating as well, however, the conventional spray coating technique is low in investment and can be easily applicable through both manual and automatic operations.

Furniture Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: Solvent-based Furniture Coatings technology holds the largest share of 44% in 2021. Solvent-based coatings are comprised of organic compounds that help produce a hard and durable finish which makes them resistant to scratches and abrasions. They also offer high resistance to extreme weather conditions. Water-based coatings are also fast growing in the market due to their low levels of Volatile Organic Compound or VOC. This makes them a far eco-friendlier option than Solvent-based Furniture Coatings.

Furniture Coatings Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the Furniture Coatings market of 46% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the time period of 2022-2027. This is attributed to the rising population and the improvement in the quality of lifestyle in Asia-Pacific, especially when it comes to China and India.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the furniture coatings industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. AkzoNobel

3. Benjamin Moore & Co.

4. Dupont

5. Helios Group – A member of Kansai Paint



