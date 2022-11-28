Submit Release
“Web and Application Accessibility Workshop（2022）” was successfully held

MACAU, November 28 - The “Web and Application Accessibility Workshop（2022）” organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) was held on 26th November this year at the Auditorium of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, with the active participation of about 20 people.

The workshop mainly introduced the basic concepts and elements of web and application accessibility, as well as conducting accessibility tests via useful tools and case sharing. Through organizing the activity, CTT hopes to raise the public awareness of web and application accessibility, as well as the importance and advantages of the related design in order to encourage all sectors of the community to follow the “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines” 2.1 AA-level standard, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), so that the relevant users could have a more pleasant and user-friendly experience when browsing electronic pages, accessing online services and using applications.

