Airport will carry out security exercise tomorrow (29 November 2022)

MACAU, November 28 - Macau International Airport will carry out a security exercise on 29 November 2022 between 14:30 to 17:00. The objective of the exercise is to test the airport emergency plan and the capacity of the people in handling the security contingency work. A number of government entities and the aviation operators will take part in the exercise.

The exercise will cover areas in the airport passenger terminal and the public roads in surrounding the terminal building. The organizing entities wish to give prior notice to the Macao residents and the passengers of this event.

