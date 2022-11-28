Cancellation of Peking Opera’s tour to Macao

MACAU, November 28 - Due to the ongoing anti-epidemic measures, the tour to Macao of the China National Peking Opera Company, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR, has to be cancelled. Originally scheduled for the 16 and 17 of December, the two performances planned to be staged at Macao Cultural Centre have to be withdrawn given the current circumstances faced by company that prevent it to travel to Macao as planned.

Refunds are available through the 17th of January at CCM’s Box Office and Macao Ticketing Network counters. Aware of the frustration and inconvenience brought by this cancelation, the organisers are actively engaged in settling a new date to stage these well anticipated classics. For further information and refund details, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the ticketing hotline (853) 2840 0555.