Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

The Business Research Company's "Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report 2022” forecasts the hydrofluoric acid market to reach a value of $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow to $2.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.9%.

The increasing demand from chemical industries is expected to propel the growth of the hydrofluoric (HF) acid market going forward.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the hydrofluoric acid market. Major companies operating in the hydrofluoric acid market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2021, HMD Kontro, a UK-based sealless pump engineering, and manufacturing company launched a pump option specifically designed for use in hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation. Features that address operator-specific requirements for the HF alkylation process have been incorporated into the design of the HMD Kontro HF Pump. The pump Secondary containment rated at 40 bar – eliminates the possibility of leakage into the environment, reducing operational risks and the associated costs to meet stringent environment, health, and safety (EH&S) goals. To satisfy strict EH&S objectives, the pump's secondary containment, rated at 40 bar, completely eliminates the chance of leakage into the environment while lowering operational risks and related expenses. This pump always monitor to guarantee dependable sealless pump performance, including leak detection tools and safeguards against dry pump operation.

The hydrofluoric acid market consists of sales of hydrofluoric acid by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make refrigerants, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, high-octane gasoline, aluminum, plastics, electrical components, and fluorescent light bulbs. Hydrogen fluoride is a colorless, fuming liquid or vapor with a powerful, repulsive odor. It is often transported as a compressed gas in steel cylinders. Hydrogen fluoride solutions are visually indistinguishable from water when diluted and quickly dissolve in water to generate colorless hydrofluoric acid solutions.

• By Product Type: Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid, Industrial Hydrofluoric Acid

• By Grade: Anhydrous, Diluted

• By Application: Fluorocarbon, Fluorinated Derivatives, Metal Picking, Glass Etching, Oil Refining, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Major market players such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Co. Limited., China National Chemicals Import & Export Corporation, Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Stella Chemifa Corp., Koura Global, Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A.

Hydrofluoric Acid Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth hydrofluoric acid market research. The market report analyzes hydrofluoric acid global market size, hydrofluoric acid global market segments, hydrofluoric acid global market growth drivers, hydrofluoric acid global market trends, hydrofluoric acid global market growth across geographies, and hydrofluoric acid global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

