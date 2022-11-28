Shared Mobility Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

Shared Mobility Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Shared Mobility Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 28, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Shared Mobility Market Report 2022” forecasts the shared mobility market to reach a value of $274.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The shared mobility market is expected to reach $461.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Government initiatives to promote shared mobility are expected to propel the growth of the shared mobility market going forward.

Shared Mobility Market Trends

Mobility-as-a-Service has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the shared mobility market. Mobility-as-a-Service is a type of digital platform that enables users to book and pay for integrated multiple mobility services through a single platform. Major companies operating in the shared mobility market are focused on providing mobility-as-a-service to lead the market. For instance, Carzonrent, an India-based car rental company, launched Plug Mobility, an electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers sustainable mobility solutions for business travel, fleet employee transfers, airport taxi, crew transfer, government and PSU official travel. This platform focuses on leading the transition from mobility to electric vehicles and reducing pollution.

Shared Mobility Market Overview

The shared mobility market consists of sales of shared mobility services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to share transportation services with other commuters. Shared transport or shared mobility refers to a transportation system and resources that are shared among users, either concurrently or one after another. This includes public transit, micro-mobility, automobile-based modes, and commuter-based modes, or ridesharing.

Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Other Services

• By Mobility Vehicle: Cars, Two-wheelers, Others Mobility Vehicles

• By Business Model: P2P, B2B, B2C



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ANI Technologies Private Limited, Avis Budget Group Inc, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Bolt, Share Now GmbH, Careem, Enterprise Holdings

Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides shared mobility global market forecast and in-depth shared mobility global market research. The market report analyzes shared mobility global market size, shared mobility global market segments, shared mobility global market growth drivers, shared mobility global market growth across geographies, and shared mobility market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

