Insights Into The Global Automotive Radar Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's "Automotive Radar Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive radar market to reach a value of $4.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive radar market is expected to reach $9.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.

The rising number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive radar market going forward.

Automotive Radar Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive radar market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2022, Under, a US-based manufacturer of digital automotive radar-on-chip for automated systems, launched the industry's first 4G digital imaging radar-on-chip that helps to provide digital radar solutions and deliver better accuracy and enhanced sense for standing or moving objects for both short and long distances. The advanced driver assistance systems help to provide accuracy irrespective of the weather and lighting conditions, whilst also mitigating interference with other readers.

Automotive Radar Market Overview

The automotive radar market consists of sales of automotive radar by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the car. Automotive radar refers to several sensor systems that contain a transmitter and a receiver, which help to transfer data to camera-sensing systems. These radars operate on frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar technology.

Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

• By Range: Long-Range Radar (LRR), Short And Medium-Range Radar (S&MRR)

• By Frequency: 24 GHz, 77 GHz, 79 GHz

• By Application: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assists, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Valeo

Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth automotive radar global market research. The market report analyzes automotive radar global market size, automotive radar global market segments, automotive radar global market growth drivers, automotive radar market trends, automotive radar market growth across geographies, and automotive radar market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

