Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022” forecasts the off-highway electric vehicle market to reach a value of $5.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The off-highway electric vehicle market is expected to grow to $13.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market going forward.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Trends

Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the off-highway electric vehicle market. Major companies operating in the off-highway electric vehicle sector are focused on introducing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, XCMG, a China-based heavy machinery manufacturing company launched a 25-tonne truck crane with hybrid technology that can switch to different working modes such as hybrid, pure oil, pure electricity, and plug-in systems while operating. It is developed to improve fuel efficiency, deliver optimal job performance and speed, and reduce noise levels. It achieves 0–40 km/h in 16 seconds, which is half the duration of a standard fuel crane. With a 1.5-hour charging time and an 800-kilometer range on full gasoline, the carriage makes only 60 dB of noise when being driven.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Overview

The off-highway electric vehicle market consists of sales of off-highway electric vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to boost productivity, reduce emissions, and improve safety and labor savings. An off-highway electric vehicle refers to a type of electric vehicle built for off-road use that utilizes electricity to operate on and off paved or gravel roads. The common characteristics of off-highway electric vehicles are front suspension, grip-suitable tyres with deep, wide treads, underbody protection, low-range-gearing, and caterpillar tracks.

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Other Batteries

• By Application: Mining, Construction Agriculture: Gardening or Landscaping, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment Ab, Deere And Company, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Corporation, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Cnh Industrial N.V., Tesla Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

