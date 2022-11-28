Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities

Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare provider network management market to reach a value of $3.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare provider network management market is expected to reach $5.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The rising patient population is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare provider network management market going forward.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare provider network management market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Innovaccer Inc., a US-based digital healthcare company, launched a provider network management solution that is powered by the Innovaccer health cloud and an integrated platform to assist healthcare payers to enhance provider network performance, data collection, and analysis. Payers can educate and reach out to providers as well as offer services such as point-of-care alerts to improve quality scores, the total cost of care, and member health value.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview

The healthcare provider network management market consists of sales of healthcare provider network management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help to improve claim accuracy, documentation, data management, and automation. Healthcare provider network management provides a point for access to information about health insurance plans, government regulations and processes, pricing, and other data within the healthcare organization. It helps financial organizations to manage claims with more accuracy, manage provider networks with superior efficiency, and improve provider satisfaction.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Network management services, Network management software

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

• By End User: Private Payers, Public Payers

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Optum Inc, Atos SE, Cognizant, Symphony AyasdiAI, Infosys Technologies Limited, Change Healthcare Inc, SkyGen, McKesson Corporation, Centene Corporation, OSPLabs

Healthcare Provider Network Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides healthcare provider network management global market analysis in-depth healthcare provider network management global market research. The market report analyzes healthcare provider network management global market size, healthcare provider network management market segments, healthcare provider network management global market growth drivers, healthcare provider network management market trends, healthcare provider network management market growth across geographies, and healthcare provider network management market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

