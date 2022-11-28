Pyridine Market Size Expected to Reach US$948 Million with CAGR of 6.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for pyridine in the medical & pharmaceutical sector fueling the growth of pyridine market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the pyridine market size is estimated to reach US$948 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rise in pest control activities and agricultural production is surging the growth scope for pyridine, thereby acting as a driving factor in the pyridine market. In addition, increasing pharmaceutical drug spending and medical infrastructure trends are fueling the demand for pyridine and pyridine derivatives. Further, the major disruption caused by the covid-19 outbreak impacted the growth of the pyridine market due to disturbance in manufacturing, supply chain disruption, falling demand from major end-use industries and other lockdown restrictions. However, significant recovery is boosting the demand for pyridine for a wide range of applicability and utilization in food & beverage, medical, chemicals, agrochemicals and other sectors. Thus, the pyridine industry is anticipated to grow rapidly and contribute to the pyridine market size during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the pyridine market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the Pyridine Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the medical & pharmaceutical sector and rising agricultural production, thereby boosting growth in this region.

The flourishing agriculture sector across the world is propelling the demand for Pyridine for major utilization as an active ingredient in pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers, thereby influencing the growth in the pyridine market size.

The demand for Pyridine in the medical & pharmaceutical sector is significantly rising for a wide range of applications in vitamins and others, thereby fueling the growth scope in the Pyridine market.

However, the strict regulations associated with Pyridine and the threat to the environment act as challenging factors in the global pyridine industry.



Segmental Analysis:

Pyridine Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Pyridine N-Oxide segment held a significant Pyridine Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Moreover, the flourishing medical & pharmaceutical sector is fueling the growth prospects for Pyridine N-Oxide. Thus, with bolstering growth in the medical and pharmaceutical sector for applicability in drugs, medications and others, the pyridine N-Oxide segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the pyridine market during the forecast period.

Pyridine Market Segment Analysis – By End-use Industry: The agriculture segment held a significant Pyridine Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. With the robust scope for agricultural production, the utilization of pyridine in agrochemicals for fertilizer and pesticides is increasing, which, in turn, is projected to boost the growth scope for the pyridine market during the forecast period.

Pyridine Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific held the largest Pyridine Market share in 2021 up to 42.7%. The lucrative growth scope for pyridine in this region is influenced by the rise in agrochemicals base, rising spending on medical and pharmaceutical utilities and urbanization. The lucrative growth for the agriculture sector in APAC is influenced by growing farming activities and rising production of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the pyridine industry are -

1. Bayer AG

2. LOBA Feinchemie AG

3. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

4. Resonance Specialities Limited

5. Merck KGaA



