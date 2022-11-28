Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Technology Management Market Report 2022” forecasts the healthcare technology management market to reach a value of $15.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare technology management market is expected to reach $25.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The rising need for data security is expected to propel the healthcare technology management market going forward.

Healthcare Technology Management Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare technology management market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, TRIMEDX, a US-based company that provides clinical engineering, medical device cyber security, and clinical asset management solutions, launched the RUDR Score, an AI-based technology that helps in objective decision-making around clinical asset replacement. It also contains advanced benchmarking of client data. Its sophisticated cloud-based technology makes it simple to store more data in one location and make it accessible. The system also benefits by maintaining cyber security, enhancing patient safety, and maintaining the efficiency of medical equipment.

Healthcare Technology Management Market Overview

The healthcare technology management market consists of sales of healthcare technology management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve patient care and monitoring through remote locations. Healthcare technology management refers to the organized process of preparing and managing healthcare technology applications and software that help to provide optimum patient care in hospitals and clinics at a low cost. This technology helps to enhance surgical outcomes and maintain patent data security.

Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2022

Healthcare Technology Management Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Service: Maintenance and Repair, Capital Planning, Integrated Software Platform, Labor Management, Supply Chain (Procurement), Cyber Security, Quality and Regulatory Compliance

• By Facility Type: Acute Care Facility, Post Acute Care Facility, Non Acute Care Facility

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Sodexo, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, TRIMEDX, Koninklijke Philips NV, Crothall Healthcare Inc, Renovo Solutions

Healthcare Technology Management Global Market Report 2022 provides healthcare technology management global market outlook and in-depth healthcare technology management global market research. The market report analyzes healthcare technology management global market size, healthcare technology management global market segments, healthcare technology management market growth drivers, healthcare technology management market growth across geographies, and healthcare technology management market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

