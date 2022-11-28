Ethylene Carbonate Market Size to Boost US$394.9 Million By 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing production of electric vehicles is fueling the demand for lithium-ion batteries surging the demand for ethylene carbonate market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ethylene carbonate market size is projected to reach US$394.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The expansion of the transportation industry is fueling the demand for ethylene carbonate-based lubricants, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the ethylene carbonate market. Moreover, the growing oil and gas industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for ethylene carbonate because it is utilized in separation processes for gas washing and oil field. This, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the ethylene carbonate market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominated the Ethylene Carbonate Market, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2021, the automotive production in Asia-Pacific was 46,732,785 units, an increase of 6% over 2020.

The surging demand for lithium battery electrolyte applications is fueling the demand for Ethylene Carbonate to ensure superior electrolytes. This, in turn, is accelerating market growth.

Moreover, the growing adoption of the solid form of Ethylene Carbonate in various end-use industries, including oil & gas, transport and more is propelling the ethylene carbonate market growth.

However, the fluctuations in the raw materials may confine the Ethylene Carbonate industry growth in the upcoming years.



Segmental Analysis:

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segment Analysis – by Form: The solid segment held the largest Ethylene Carbonate Market share in the ethylene Carbonate market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ethylene carbonate, a cyclic carbonate ester of ethylene glycol is a transparent crystalline solid. It is employed in most applications in the same form at room temperature.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry: The transport segment held the largest Ethylene Carbonate Market share in the ethylene carbonate market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ethylene carbonate has several beneficial properties, such as low melting point, high boiling point & low vapor pressure and highly polar organic solvent. The growth of the transport industry is fueling the demand for lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes and more. This, in turn, is accelerating market growth.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Ethylene Carbonate Market share in the ethylene carbonate market in 2021 up to 41%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is driven by the growth of the sectors such as automotive, aerospace and more. Variables such as bolstering the commercial industry, rising disposable income of people and other such variables are expanding the automotive and aerospace industry's growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the ethylene carbonate industry are -

1. Linde Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

2. Huntsman

3. BASF

4. Mitsubishi Chemical

5. Toagosei Co. Ltd.



