Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Forecast [2022-2029] | Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Application to Drive the Industry

Companies covered in activated alumina market are BASF, Honeywell International Inc., Axens, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sorbead India, Porocel Industries LLC., Evonik Industries, DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc., CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Global Adsorbents Private Limited., Camfil, and Others Key Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The activated alumina market size is anticipated to rise due to the porous nature of alumina. Additionally, its adsorbing ability has led to increased demand for water treatment applications. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in- depth analysis of the actuated activated assiduity with the rearmost advancements in technologies, new product launches, indigenous growth, motorists and restraining factors, and several strategies employed by prominent players in the request. likewise, the report comprises information on COVID- 19 and its impact on the request.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/activated-alumina-market-105307

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Others)

By Application (Desiccants, Catalyst, Absorbent, Others) Activated Alumina Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Applications is Expected to Drive the Market Increasing Oil Exploration Activities Owing to the Rising Demand for Fuel to Boost the Market

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players to Spend in R&D Conditioning to Increase their Product Portfolios

The global activated alumina request is consolidated, with many large companies dominating a large portion of the request. The maturity of businesses are mainly spending in R&D in order to increase their product portfolios and manufacturing capacity, as well as to maintain their request position.

Some of the major companies are Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Axens. For instance, in April 2019, in India, Evonik Catalyst increased the output of their activated metal catalysts. In Dombivli, the business announced the start of a new metal catalyst manufacturing unit.



Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into water treatment, gas & oil, textile, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into absorbents, desiccants, catalysts, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/activated-alumina-market-105307

The list of Key Players in the Activated Alumina Market is as follows:

BASF

Honeywell International Inc.

Axens

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sorbead India

Porocel Industries LLC.

Evonik Industries

DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc.

CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Global Adsorbents Private Limited.

Camfil

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Oil and Gas Development Operations to Drive the Market

Due to alumina's porous nature and adsorbing capabilities, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand from water treatment applications. Furthermore, rising oil and gas development operations are likely to raise the demand for activated alumina due to rising fuel demand. Over the forecast period, technological advancements combined with higher research investments are expected to boost the activated alumina market growth and attract new entrants.

However, alumina, on the other hand, is made from aluminum hydroxide, due to which the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by price volatility in aluminum hydroxide.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Market Owing to Rising Water Treatment Operations

The global activated alumina market share is likely to be dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the increased water treatment operations and a growing chemical sector in this region. Due to a large number of oil & gas exploration businesses in North America, the region is likely to have a major stake. The market is expected to increase significantly due to the huge number of activated alumina manufacturers in Europe. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa would be experiencing slow development by the end of the projected period.

Industry Developments:

August 2020: Rio Tinto Alcan, based in Canada, sold its activated alumina business to Axens.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/activated-alumina-market-105307

Read Related Insights:

Metal Recycling Market Size, Share and Regional forecast 2022-2029

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs







The report offers an in- depth analysis of the actuated alumina assiduity with the rearmost advancements in technologies, new product launches, indigenous growth, motorists and restraining factors, and several strategies employed by prominent players in the request. likewise, the report comprises information on COVID- 19 and its impact on the request.











