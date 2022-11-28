Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth US$16.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 10.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for CMCs in the automotive industry, resulting in CMCs market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ceramic matrix composites market size is forecast to reach US$16.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rapid growth of the aerospace industry in developing economies, as well as an increase in demand for ceramic matrix composites due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature-resistant properties, are driving the ceramic matrix composites market forward. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the automotive industry, resulting in market expansion. However, factors such as the high cost of ceramic matrix composites compared to other metal alloys are expected to limit the market's growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the ceramic matrix composites market highlights the following areas -

North America dominates the ceramic matrix composites market, owing to the increasing aerospace and automotive sector in the country. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the aerospace and automotive sector in North America.

The rapid growth of the automotive sector in developing economies such as India and China, as well as an increase in demand for ceramic matrix composites due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature-resistant properties, are driving the ceramic matrix composites market forward.

Ceramic-based composite materials (CMC) are becoming more common in the aerospace industry, particularly in parts that require high mechanical durability and high resistance to extreme temperatures while having a low mass.

Furthermore, the increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for CMCs in the automotive industry, resulting in market growth.

The global ceramic matrix composites market is expected to be restrained by factors such as the high cost of CMCs compared to other metal alloys.



Segmental Analysis:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segment Analysis – By Composite Type: The silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SiC/SiC) segment held the largest share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SiC/SiC) matrix composites is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their favorable properties and growing investments in the energy and power sectors.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The aerospace & defense segment held the largest share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are becoming increasingly popular in the aerospace industry, and they are one of the fastest-growing trends in the global aviation industry.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North American region held the largest share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2021 up to 37%, owing to the increasing demand for ceramic matrix composites from the growing aerospace & defense industry in North America. The aerospace and defense industry in North America is the world's largest, and it is rapidly expanding in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the ceramic matrix composites industry are -

1. General Electric Company

2. Rolls-Royce

3. SGL Carbon

4. Axiom Materials Inc.

5. United Technologies



