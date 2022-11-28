Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Appointment of Alternate Director
Corporate Update
Appointment of Alternate Director
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (ALLAALLIF ", Atlantic Lithium", or the ", Company", )), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that Anna Boldiston has been appointed as an Alternate Director of the Company for Amanda Harsas.
The information required by Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Anna Margaret Boldiston (age 58) is as follows:
|
Current directorships
|
Past directorships held within last five years
|None
|None
Ms Boldiston does not currently hold any shares in the Company. There are no other disclosures required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.
For any further information, please contact:
|
Atlantic Lithium Limited
|
Tel: +61 2 8072 0640
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
|
Canaccord Genuity Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.
Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
