The CEO of the iSwiss banking group guest at the inauguration of the new Dubai police car fleet
A unique experience both for the car's incredible power and technological equipment, and for the feeling of safety it offers.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dubai Police is celebrating with a big event the acquisition of a new supercar that will be tasked with guarding the safety of the city's residents and tourists. The new supercar joins a number of high-value vehicles, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce to name but a few famous brands, which allow rapid and effective intervention in all circumstances.
— Aleo Christopher
The novelty this time is the Ghiath: it is a car produced in the United Arab Emirates and completely electric, intending to increase environmental awareness.
In terms of security, the new Dubai police model is equipped with no fewer than 24 cameras with a 360-degree view, allowing complete control of the area in which the car moves. Moreover, thanks to an advanced facial recognition system, the images collected are processed quickly to identify any wanted persons. Automatic drones complete the car's equipment to patrol the most difficult-to-reach areas.
A technical innovation strongly desired by the Crown Prince of Dubai, His Majesty Hamdan Al Marktoum, unveiled at the event organised by His Excellency the Colonel in charge of the city police force.
And Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss, a Swiss banking group with its offices in Dubai, had the honour of being among the guests at the event and trying out the new police vehicle for the first time.
A unique experience, as the iSwiss CEO emphasised: both for the car's incredible power and technological equipment, and for the feeling of safety it offers. The fact that there is such a vehicle on the roads is a guarantee of a quiet life, just like in Dubai, where the crime level is very low.
But what struck Christopher Aleo was not only the vehicle's style: it is also important to compare it with the fleet of vehicles available to the Italian police, which does not allow officers to do their job in the best possible way. In this sector too, it would be useful to try to follow the example of Dubai, for ever more advanced technological development and security.
