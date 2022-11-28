Derby Barracks / DUI Drugs and other offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2022 1652 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Gary Camley

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 1652 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a store on VT Route 105 in Newport Center. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and the suspect, identified as Gary Camley, age 38, of Newport Center, VT. Camley displayed many indicators of impairment, and witnesses stated seeing Camley driving his vehicle to the store. Investigation, including Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, led troopers to place Camley under arrest on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, Disorderly Conduct, and a Violation of Conditions of Release.

Camley was processed at the Derby barracks to include an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on January 24th, 2023, at 10 AM. Camley was screened as an incapacitated individual and held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 10 AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov