FNP.sg : 1st Gifting Store in Singapore to run Multi-Channel Brand Launch
The internationally-acclaimed gifting giant, FNP, plans on being a leading online gifting player in the coming 1-2 years.SINGAPORE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After establishing a strong foothold in India, FNP (Ferns N Petals) added another feather to its cap by expanding into the South-East Asian market 3 years ago. The floral journey, which commenced in 2019, blossomed into providing an array of attractive & thoughtful gifts for round-the-clock events & celebrations.
The internationally-acclaimed gifting giant, FNP, plans on being a leading online gifting player in the coming 1-2 years. That is why the company has been donning new hats and leaving an everlasting impression by means of surefire marketing tactics.
In light of the same and as a part of its growth strategy in Singapore, the brand is leaving no stone unturned. Recently the brand took a major step in revamping its logo to communicate its growth to a multi-category gifting brand. Furthermore, they are tapping into the pool of multiple online & offline channels to expand their audience base.
‘The key objective when we launched our brand was to achieve two points. One was to position FNP.sg as a one-stop gift shop for all occasions. The other was to establish top-of-mind awareness in the Singapore market. The strategy that we decided to implement was a multi-channel mass media approach. The idea was to develop impactful brand exposure at every touchpoint of the consumer journey. This includes Free-to-air Television and Radio channels, out-of-home channels such as buses, taxis, trains and digital screens, at home and commercial properties. With a multi-pronged approach, we hope we can reach out to as many of the Singapore population as possible.’, adds Stanley Chan, Brand Manager, FNP Singapore.
In their endeavour to permanently catapult into consumers' minds and hearts, the gifting giant has roped in a well-known Singaporean actress Jayely Woo as their brand face in Singapore. Being a notable actress, she has created a tremendous impact by appearing on a television ad. The ad revolves around how she counts on FNP as the one-stop gift shop and exhibits the emotions & sentiments around gifting. The aim is to anchor the brand to the consumers in a grandeur manner.
Talking about this alliance, Stanley Chan said ‘After identifying the media channels, we started looking for a brand ambassador that could be the face of our brand campaign. Jayley Woo, a Singaporean actress and one of the top 10 most popular female artists in 2016 & 2017, was appointed as FNP.sg brand ambassador for this brand launch.’
One can find FNP’s branded taxis - in line with the company’s new logo, colours and images - all over the roads of Singapore. Going by the data of the past three months, the brand has clocked in a growth rate of 130%, with an average growth in sales of 15%.
Talking in detail about the company’s growth, Mr Stanley Chan speaks, ‘Initial numbers have been encouraging. We are happy to see that brand queries of FNP.sg have increased. This shows that the consumers have been receptive to the brand launch.’
The brand repositioning has worked wonders for the company, allowing them to connect more closely with its core audience.
