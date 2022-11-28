NEC to create a global innovation base near Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation has announced the construction of a global base for innovation near Tokyo. The provisionally named "NEC Innovation Building" is slated to be 12 stories above ground and to provide a total floor area of approximately 50,000 square meters at a construction cost of roughly 33 billion yen (USD 236 million). Construction will begin in March 2023 and is expected to be complete in June 2025.

The new building is scheduled to be used by approximately 4,700 people belonging to organizations, such as the Global Innovation Unit, that are involved in the creation of innovation, including the development of cutting-edge technologies and new business development at NEC. By making use of NEC's diverse assets, the company aims to become a forum for "creating knowledge" by interacting with startups and partners around the world and creating social value through open innovation.

Visitors will be welcomed at an open main entrance on the second floor, and the fifth to twelfth floors will have have an atrium structure in the center with an interior staircase to provide opportunities for interaction and communication among users. In addition to office floors, the building will also have a floor for evaluation experiments and demonstrations, a floor for joint research and development with partners, and a floor for events and networking. Moreover, as a flagship building for work style reform, a "Communication Hub" will be provided as a forum for collaboration with team members throughout the building, as well as an "Innovation Hub" where individuals from inside and outside the company can gather and a variety of digital technologies, such as facial recognition, will be installed.

As part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and promote energy conservation, the building will feature methods for taking advantage of solar power generation from the roof, geothermal heat, efficient natural ventilation using the atrium and natural lighting through sunlight from skylights. Furthermore, NEC plans to optimize control using various sensors, including lighting control from motion sensors and illuminance sensors, human flow and radiation temperature detection control using image sensors, and ventilation control using real-time occupancy detection.

As a countermeasure against disasters, the building will adopt a seismic isolation structure and a machine/equipment arrangement that does not impair the building's functions, even with a flood height of 2.6m.

As a key measure of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, the company is promoting "Smart Work 2.0" work style reform in order to create an environment in which organizations and individuals can perform at their best and enhance job satisfaction by following NEC's Code of Values(1). Going forward, NEC will further develop its Smart Work 2.0 and promote deeper connections with the future by creating social value through innovation with various stakeholders. In this way, the company will realize the "NEC 2030VISION"(2).

Overview of the new building

Address: NEC Tamagawa Plant.

1753 Shimonumabe, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan

Building structure: Steel frame structure, partially reinforced concrete structure

Building area: 8,750 m2

Total floor area: 49,950 m2

Number of stories: 12 floors above ground

Staff capacity: Approximately 4,700 people

Start of construction: March 2023 (planned)

Completion: June 2025 (planned)

Total construction cost: Approx. 33 billion yen

(1) About the NEC Way

https://www.nec.com/en/global/about/the-nec-way.html

(2) About the NEC 2030VISION

www.nec.com/en/global/about/vision/index.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.