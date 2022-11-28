St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 22A2006839
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Point of Entry, Highgate, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Steven Wang
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers were notified by Custom’s and Border Protection about a potential violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined Steven Wang was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Wong was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/20/2022 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022, at 08:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov