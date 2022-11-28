Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2006839

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic                               

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Point of Entry, Highgate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Steven Wang

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers were notified by Custom’s and Border Protection about a potential violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined Steven Wang was  in violation of a relief from abuse order. Wong was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/20/2022 at 0830 hours.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/20/2022, at 08:30 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

