St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

CASE#: 22A2006839

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Point of Entry, Highgate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Steven Wang

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windham, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 27, 2022, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers were notified by Custom’s and Border Protection about a potential violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Through investigation, it was determined Steven Wang was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Wong was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/20/2022 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022, at 08:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

