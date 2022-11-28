BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN REAL ESTATE WITH PASSION, CONSISTENCY, AND DRIVE
HOUSTON, TX., TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakendra Harper Broker of The Five Star Team in Houston, TX.
For anybody that desire a successful career in Real Estate? Learn from a career pro with over 15 years’ experience. There is much more to being a successful realtor than the glitz and glam many of us see and desire.
Their career in real estate has been a long, rewarding journey. They’ve been working in the industry for nearly 15 years, and it's been an incredible experience.
One of the most important factors is passion. When someone is passionate about what they do, it's easy to keep going even when things get tough and they are feeling discouraged. But when they don't have that passion—when they don't love what they do—it can be hard to stay motivated and committed to their goals.
The second thing that helps Lakendra succeed is consistency. When someone is consistent with his or her day-to-day activities, it means that no matter what happens in life or at work—whether it's good or bad—they will have a routine that allows them to thrive. When life doesn't feel normal anymore because of change or stress, having a consistent routine helps keep things running smoothly and keeps things from becoming chaotic or stressful for too long at once!
Thirdly: drive! Without drive, everything else falls apart! people need drive if they want to engage in real estate career.
Ready to start making six figures? The path to becoming a six figure is earner is possible, it's within individual’s reach. Through Lakendra real estate program, it teaches agents to lay a solid foundation and basic skills needed to building a six-figure business.
They teach people how to overcome doubt, fears, and answer many of the questions new agents have when embarking in their new career. It doesn't take thousands of dollars and private coaching to get started.
They will walk individual through their own journey from being a new agent to being successful in REAL ESTATE career. People will learn how they overcame their own doubts and fears and uncovered a passion for what they do today.
For more information sign up for their waitlist... and a member of their team will reach out… https://therealinrealestate.teachable.com/
